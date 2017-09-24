Barrie's Glass Eye wrote: Thats a good point, and the stigma probably comes about because the championship itself is split into two very distinct groups, those who are arguably too good for that level, want to be in SL, and have the knowhow/support/money etc to get there and survive, and those who aren't good enough/realise they wouldn't be able to run as a financially stable SL club and are content to run in the championship.



This is personally why I would be in favour of an expanded SL, but realise that would take a massive overhaul, not least on how we divvy out fixtures.

I agree. That is why we see featherstone and Halifax (for example this year) making the Qualifers and then tailing off knowing they have achieved the goal for the season but are not really set in SL at the moment. Arguably not many teams could cope which promotion including my own.Is it really ideal that we have KR this year and either Leigh or Catalans next year playing in a league when they will be the only real team with a realistic chance for promotion back?Expanded SL is the way to go for me but instead of locking teams out like before work with clubs to grow academies, support bases, marketing etc and invite teams to SL in 2s preferably.It would take planning and time which is where it probably falls down.