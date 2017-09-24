WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings

Post a reply
Re: Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:26 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1145
Willzay wrote:
Losing London and Bradford has done f**k all. The monumental RFL Stobart cock up, now that has been costly.

Also filling the top British comp with foreign teams isn't going to get more people in THIS country to watch the sport.



The thing is SL lost Bradford whilst they were still in SL....or at least the Bradford people like to remember or the Bradford people hope they could be.

Someone said earlier we need a strong Catalans. Key word there is strong. We could do with a strong Bradford like we had in the late 90's/early 00's, we don't need the one we had for their final few SL seasons creating headlines because of repeated bad off field issues.
Re: Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:38 pm
miscreant Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Sep 25, 2007 7:56 pm
Posts: 878
I have no sympathy for any club that appoints a coach as devoid as ideas, or so lacking in passion or as inept as McNamara.
It was a disaster waiting to happen from day one. What WERE they thinking ?
Re: Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:42 pm
SecondRowSaint User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 28, 2011 2:39 pm
Posts: 610
Parkside Freddie wrote:
What's so wrong with letting sporting ability decide who stays and who goes?

A contrived competition does absolutely zip for the sports credibility. We're supposed to be a professional sport and ability and winning should trump geographical location.

It's hardly Leigh's fault one of the competitions major sponsors is tinned mushy peas.


I don't think anyone on this thread has said letting sporting ability decide is wrong.

Bramleyrhino has presented some great arguments for why he'd prefer a Catalans win, but he has conceded that it's not for him to decide nor will the positives of keeping them in the Super League stop them being relegated. He has said it comes down to their on field performance

Personally, I'd rather Catalans stay up too. But come Saturday I think it will be Leigh ending the game with Super League status.
Rugby is like a hard game of chess!
Re: Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:49 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3027
Location: LEYTH
SecondRowSaint wrote:
I don't think anyone on this thread has said letting sporting ability decide is wrong.

Bramleyrhino has presented some great arguments for why he'd prefer a Catalans win, but he has conceded that it's not for him to decide nor will the positives of keeping them in the Super League stop them being relegated. He has said it comes down to their on field performance

Personally, I'd rather Catalans stay up too. But come Saturday I think it will be Leigh ending the game with Super League status.


Why?
Image Image Image
Re: Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:54 pm
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 970
People keep saying that we need Catalans in SL. No we don't. They offer nothing. No one in France cares about rugby league so for me, Leigh stay up

Regards

King James
Re: Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:19 pm
supersuperfc User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 10, 2009 3:46 pm
Posts: 448
Cokey wrote:
Why?


Why not?
Re: Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:54 pm
Bulls4 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jan 20, 2012 12:23 pm
Posts: 362
Location: 7th
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
Thats a good point, and the stigma probably comes about because the championship itself is split into two very distinct groups, those who are arguably too good for that level, want to be in SL, and have the knowhow/support/money etc to get there and survive, and those who aren't good enough/realise they wouldn't be able to run as a financially stable SL club and are content to run in the championship.

This is personally why I would be in favour of an expanded SL, but realise that would take a massive overhaul, not least on how we divvy out fixtures.


I agree. That is why we see featherstone and Halifax (for example this year) making the Qualifers and then tailing off knowing they have achieved the goal for the season but are not really set in SL at the moment. Arguably not many teams could cope which promotion including my own.

Is it really ideal that we have KR this year and either Leigh or Catalans next year playing in a league when they will be the only real team with a realistic chance for promotion back?

Expanded SL is the way to go for me but instead of locking teams out like before work with clubs to grow academies, support bases, marketing etc and invite teams to SL in 2s preferably.

It would take planning and time which is where it probably falls down.
Re: Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:04 pm
Parkside Freddie Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 78
Bulls4 wrote:
I agree. That is why we see featherstone and Halifax (for example this year) making the Qualifers and then tailing off knowing they have achieved the goal for the season but are not really set in SL at the moment. Arguably not many teams could cope which promotion including my own.

Is it really ideal that we have KR this year and either Leigh or Catalans next year playing in a league when they will be the only real team with a realistic chance for promotion back?

Expanded SL is the way to go for me but instead of locking teams out like before work with clubs to grow academies, support bases, marketing etc and invite teams to SL in 2s preferably.

It would take planning and time which is where it probably falls down.


That sounds fair enough, but make it a level playing field and no favouritism. Featherstone or Halifax should be given the opportunity to gain promotion by meeting the criteria just as much as London or Toulouse.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BD20Cougar, Call Me God, ComeOnYouUll, fun time frankie, Lebron James, LyndsayGill, Mike1970, roopy, shropshire-leyther, Tharg The Mighty, warriorweed and 173 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,637,1032,58176,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
20
- 26FEATHERSTONE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
26
- 28SHEFFIELD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
60
- 0NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
21
- 20YORK  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
32
- 12LONDONS  
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM