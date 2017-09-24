Willzay wrote:
Losing London and Bradford has done f**k all. The monumental RFL Stobart cock up, now that has been costly.
Also filling the top British comp with foreign teams isn't going to get more people in THIS country to watch the sport.
Also filling the top British comp with foreign teams isn't going to get more people in THIS country to watch the sport.
The thing is SL lost Bradford whilst they were still in SL....or at least the Bradford people like to remember or the Bradford people hope they could be.
Someone said earlier we need a strong Catalans. Key word there is strong. We could do with a strong Bradford like we had in the late 90's/early 00's, we don't need the one we had for their final few SL seasons creating headlines because of repeated bad off field issues.