Parkside Freddie wrote: What's so wrong with letting sporting ability decide who stays and who goes?



A contrived competition does absolutely zip for the sports credibility. We're supposed to be a professional sport and ability and winning should trump geographical location.



It's hardly Leigh's fault one of the competitions major sponsors is tinned mushy peas.

I don't think anyone on this thread has said letting sporting ability decide is wrong.Bramleyrhino has presented some great arguments for why he'd prefer a Catalans win, but he has conceded that it's not for him to decide nor will the positives of keeping them in the Super League stop them being relegated. He has said it comes down to their on field performancePersonally, I'd rather Catalans stay up too. But come Saturday I think it will be Leigh ending the game with Super League status.