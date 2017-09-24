WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings

Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:26 pm
Willzay wrote:
Losing London and Bradford has done f**k all. The monumental RFL Stobart cock up, now that has been costly.

Also filling the top British comp with foreign teams isn't going to get more people in THIS country to watch the sport.



The thing is SL lost Bradford whilst they were still in SL....or at least the Bradford people like to remember or the Bradford people hope they could be.

Someone said earlier we need a strong Catalans. Key word there is strong. We could do with a strong Bradford like we had in the late 90's/early 00's, we don't need the one we had for their final few SL seasons creating headlines because of repeated bad off field issues.
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:38 pm
I have no sympathy for any club that appoints a coach as devoid as ideas, or so lacking in passion or as inept as McNamara.
It was a disaster waiting to happen from day one. What WERE they thinking ?
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:42 pm
Parkside Freddie wrote:
What's so wrong with letting sporting ability decide who stays and who goes?

A contrived competition does absolutely zip for the sports credibility. We're supposed to be a professional sport and ability and winning should trump geographical location.

It's hardly Leigh's fault one of the competitions major sponsors is tinned mushy peas.


I don't think anyone on this thread has said letting sporting ability decide is wrong.

Bramleyrhino has presented some great arguments for why he'd prefer a Catalans win, but he has conceded that it's not for him to decide nor will the positives of keeping them in the Super League stop them being relegated. He has said it comes down to their on field performance

Personally, I'd rather Catalans stay up too. But come Saturday I think it will be Leigh ending the game with Super League status.
Rugby is like a hard game of chess!
