The problem, in my opinion, is the stigma around the championship. As a few have mentioned relegation should be a blow for being worse than your rivals but not a death sentence. Giving the championship more exposure will help with this.
If a team can be relegated knowing they have to make changes and clear out deadwood BUT can still make revenue, get on TV, produce a good winning atmosphere etc and make a charge for promotion back to SL it's not the end of the world. The problem is the current championship doesn't provide this. Hopefully sky will start showing more championship matches to allow championship sides to promote too. With that more get the chance to grow, improve, go full time and push on.
At the moment we have the same arguments each year, X team need to get back to SL before they do a Bradford but that means forcing out Y team who need to get back the year after at the expense of Z and so on....
The problem, in my opinion, is the stigma around the championship. As a few have mentioned relegation should be a blow for being worse than your rivals but not a death sentence. Giving the championship more exposure will help with this.
If a team can be relegated knowing they have to make changes and clear out deadwood BUT can still make revenue, get on TV, produce a good winning atmosphere etc and make a charge for promotion back to SL it's not the end of the world. The problem is the current championship doesn't provide this. Hopefully sky will start showing more championship matches to allow championship sides to promote too. With that more get the chance to grow, improve, go full time and push on.
At the moment we have the same arguments each year, X team need to get back to SL before they do a Bradford but that means forcing out Y team who need to get back the year after at the expense of Z and so on....
Thats a good point, and the stigma probably comes about because the championship itself is split into two very distinct groups, those who are arguably too good for that level, want to be in SL, and have the knowhow/support/money etc to get there and survive, and those who aren't good enough/realise they wouldn't be able to run as a financially stable SL club and are content to run in the championship.
This is personally why I would be in favour of an expanded SL, but realise that would take a massive overhaul, not least on how we divvy out fixtures.
Cokey wrote:
Look, when i came on the forum today you had enough replies from other users as to why Cats should go down - READ THEM. If you don't agree, then that's up to you. I don't have to explain anything to you about my club, You have decided yourself that you don't want Leigh before Cats in SL........YOUR OPINION ONLY. What do you really know about the MIGHTY LEIGH CENTURIONS? I think nothing. That's why i said, You Know F@@@ all. Get it?
So thats a no then.
I've not seen an awful lot from any poster here as to why Leigh are better for the growth of the sport than Catalans - in fact, the general sentiment seems to agree that Catlans offer more in that regard. There's a lot of discussion about the on-field merits of the two teams and I have agreed with that from the outset - if the Dragons lose on Saturday they will go down on merit and if they win, they'll stay up on merit. I don't think that anything I've posted on this issue amounts to me knowing "#### all" as you suggest - I've certainly offered far more insightful opinion on this issue than you have - and I'm happy to give Leigh and Widnes credit where it is due.
I've been respectful to you, explained my views and refrained from offensive insults - it's a shame that the same can't be said of you in this exchange so perhaps we should leave it there, eh?
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls

Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
That's because i never said that did i. I said why Cats should go down, not Leigh stay up.
bramleyrhino wrote:
So thats a no then.
I've not seen an awful lot from any poster here as to why Leigh are better for the growth of the sport than Catalans - in fact, the general sentiment seems to agree that Catlans offer more in that regard. There's a lot of discussion about the on-field merits of the two teams and I have agreed with that from the outset - if the Dragons lose on Saturday they will go down on merit and if they win, they'll stay up on merit. I don't think that anything I've posted on this issue amounts to me knowing "#### all" as you suggest - I've certainly offered far more insightful opinion on this issue than you have - and I'm happy to give Leigh and Widnes credit where it is due.
I've been respectful to you, explained my views and refrained from offensive insults - it's a shame that the same can't be said of you in this exchange so perhaps we should leave it there, eh?
You say they should stay up on merit, What merit? Widnes did the job yesterday (well done Widnes) Leigh MUST
do the same on Saturday. BTW - I don't even know why i'm wasting my time with you. Bye.
The thing is, Catalan going down is probably one of the worse outcomes for Championship clubs.
They'll have trips to Toronto, Toulouse, Catalan and London to pay for as well as lacking the income they've had for the last 3 years with big away followings from Bradford and HKR.
If it happens, then I'd be surprised if there's only one bottom end Championship club that has financial trouble during 2018
roofaldo2 wrote:
The thing is, Catalan going down is probably one of the worse outcomes for Championship clubs.
They'll have trips to Toronto, Toulouse, Catalan and London to pay for as well as lacking the income they've had for the last 3 years with big away followings from Bradford and HKR.
If it happens, then I'd be surprised if there's only one bottom end Championship club that has financial trouble during 2018
So,Is expansion a good or a bad thing?
|