Bulls4

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Fri Jan 20, 2012 12:23 pm

Posts: 361

Location: 7th



The problem, in my opinion, is the stigma around the championship. As a few have mentioned relegation should be a blow for being worse than your rivals but not a death sentence. Giving the championship more exposure will help with this.



If a team can be relegated knowing they have to make changes and clear out deadwood BUT can still make revenue, get on TV, produce a good winning atmosphere etc and make a charge for promotion back to SL it's not the end of the world. The problem is the current championship doesn't provide this. Hopefully sky will start showing more championship matches to allow championship sides to promote too. With that more get the chance to grow, improve, go full time and push on.



At the moment we have the same arguments each year, X team need to get back to SL before they do a Bradford but that means forcing out Y team who need to get back the year after at the expense of Z and so on.... Barrie's Glass Eye Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm

Posts: 985

Bulls4 wrote: The problem, in my opinion, is the stigma around the championship. As a few have mentioned relegation should be a blow for being worse than your rivals but not a death sentence. Giving the championship more exposure will help with this.



If a team can be relegated knowing they have to make changes and clear out deadwood BUT can still make revenue, get on TV, produce a good winning atmosphere etc and make a charge for promotion back to SL it's not the end of the world. The problem is the current championship doesn't provide this. Hopefully sky will start showing more championship matches to allow championship sides to promote too. With that more get the chance to grow, improve, go full time and push on.



At the moment we have the same arguments each year, X team need to get back to SL before they do a Bradford but that means forcing out Y team who need to get back the year after at the expense of Z and so on....



Thats a good point, and the stigma probably comes about because the championship itself is split into two very distinct groups, those who are arguably too good for that level, want to be in SL, and have the knowhow/support/money etc to get there and survive, and those who aren't good enough/realise they wouldn't be able to run as a financially stable SL club and are content to run in the championship.



This is personally why I would be in favour of an expanded SL, but realise that would take a massive overhaul, not least on how we divvy out fixtures. Thats a good point, and the stigma probably comes about because the championship itself is split into two very distinct groups, those who are arguably too good for that level, want to be in SL, and have the knowhow/support/money etc to get there and survive, and those who aren't good enough/realise they wouldn't be able to run as a financially stable SL club and are content to run in the championship.This is personally why I would be in favour of an expanded SL, but realise that would take a massive overhaul, not least on how we divvy out fixtures. bramleyrhino

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm

Posts: 11977

Location: Leeds 13

Cokey wrote: Look, when i came on the forum today you had enough replies from other users as to why Cats should go down - READ THEM. If you don't agree, then that's up to you. I don't have to explain anything to you about my club, You have decided yourself that you don't want Leigh before Cats in SL........YOUR OPINION ONLY. What do you really know about the MIGHTY LEIGH CENTURIONS? I think nothing. That's why i said, You Know F@@@ all. Get it?



So thats a no then.



I've not seen an awful lot from any poster here as to why Leigh are better for the growth of the sport than Catalans - in fact, the general sentiment seems to agree that Catlans offer more in that regard. There's a lot of discussion about the on-field merits of the two teams and I have agreed with that from the outset - if the Dragons lose on Saturday they will go down on merit and if they win, they'll stay up on merit. I don't think that anything I've posted on this issue amounts to me knowing "#### all" as you suggest - I've certainly offered far more insightful opinion on this issue than you have - and I'm happy to give Leigh and Widnes credit where it is due.



I've been respectful to you, explained my views and refrained from offensive insults - it's a shame that the same can't be said of you in this exchange so perhaps we should leave it there, eh? So thats a no then.I've not seen an awful lot from any poster here as to why Leigh are better for the growth of the sport than Catalans - in fact, the general sentiment seems to agree that Catlans offer more in that regard. There's a lot of discussion about the on-field merits of the two teams and I have agreed with that from the outset - if the Dragons lose on Saturday they will go down on merit and if they win, they'll stay up on merit. I don't think that anything I've posted on this issue amounts to me knowing "#### all" as you suggest - I've certainly offered far more insightful opinion on this issue than you have - and I'm happy to give Leigh and Widnes credit where it is due.I've been respectful to you, explained my views and refrained from offensive insults - it's a shame that the same can't be said of you in this exchange so perhaps we should leave it there, eh? I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls



Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.



Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote: "I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire. Cokey

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm

Posts: 3023

Location: LEYTH

bramleyrhino wrote: So thats a no then.



I've not seen an awful lot from any poster here as to why Leigh are better for the growth of the sport than Catalans - in fact, the general sentiment seems to agree that Catlans offer more in that regard. There's a lot of discussion about the on-field merits of the two teams and I have agreed with that from the outset - if the Dragons lose on Saturday they will go down on merit and if they win, they'll stay up on merit. I don't think that anything I've posted on this issue amounts to me knowing "#### all" as you suggest - I've certainly offered far more insightful opinion on this issue than you have - and I'm happy to give Leigh and Widnes credit where it is due.



I've been respectful to you, explained my views and refrained from offensive insults - it's a shame that the same can't be said of you in this exchange so perhaps we should leave it there, eh?



That's because i never said that did i. I said why Cats should go down, not Leigh stay up. You say they should stay up on merit, What merit? Widnes did the job yesterday (well done Widnes) Leigh MUST do the same on Saturday. BTW - I don't even know why i'm wasting my time with you. Bye. You say they should stay up on merit, What merit? Widnes did the job yesterday (well done Widnes) Leighdo the same on Saturday. BTW - I don't even know why i'm wasting my time with you. Bye. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], bramleyrhino, ColD, Dally, financialtimes, HKRYorkie, MOUSE13, Nothus, oooh Gravy!, Salford red all over, supersuperfc, Tharg The Mighty, Towns88 and 162 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 1 ... 6 94 posts • Page 10 of 10 Return to The Virtual Terrace Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,636,953 2,177 76,243 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. FT TODAY : 15:00 8s HALIFAX 20 - 26 FEATHERSTONE FT TODAY : 15:00 8s BATLEY 26 - 28 SHEFFIELD FT TODAY : 15:00 CH1 BARROW 60 - 0 NEWCASTLE FT TODAY : 15:00 CH1 WHITEHAVEN 21 - 20 YORK FT TODAY : 15:00 CH1 HUNSLET 32 - 12 LONDONS Thu 28th Sep : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v ST. HELENS TV Fri 29th Sep : 20:00 SL LEEDS v HULL FC TV Sat 30th Sep : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























