The problem, in my opinion, is the stigma around the championship. As a few have mentioned relegation should be a blow for being worse than your rivals but not a death sentence. Giving the championship more exposure will help with this.



If a team can be relegated knowing they have to make changes and clear out deadwood BUT can still make revenue, get on TV, produce a good winning atmosphere etc and make a charge for promotion back to SL it's not the end of the world. The problem is the current championship doesn't provide this. Hopefully sky will start showing more championship matches to allow championship sides to promote too. With that more get the chance to grow, improve, go full time and push on.



At the moment we have the same arguments each year, X team need to get back to SL before they do a Bradford but that means forcing out Y team who need to get back the year after at the expense of Z and so on....