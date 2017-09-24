WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings

Post a reply
Re: Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 3:42 pm
Bulls4 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jan 20, 2012 12:23 pm
Posts: 361
Location: 7th
The problem, in my opinion, is the stigma around the championship. As a few have mentioned relegation should be a blow for being worse than your rivals but not a death sentence. Giving the championship more exposure will help with this.

If a team can be relegated knowing they have to make changes and clear out deadwood BUT can still make revenue, get on TV, produce a good winning atmosphere etc and make a charge for promotion back to SL it's not the end of the world. The problem is the current championship doesn't provide this. Hopefully sky will start showing more championship matches to allow championship sides to promote too. With that more get the chance to grow, improve, go full time and push on.

At the moment we have the same arguments each year, X team need to get back to SL before they do a Bradford but that means forcing out Y team who need to get back the year after at the expense of Z and so on....
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bramleyrhino, brooklands tap room, Charlie Sheen, Dave K., Five and last, Ganson's Optician, GlobalRugby, HKRYorkie, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, MOUSE13, Mr. Zucchini Head, Salford red all over, Seth, Sir Kevin Sinfield, SirStan, supersuperfc, Tharg The Mighty and 177 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,636,9292,46276,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
20
- 26FEATHERSTONE  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
20
- 28SHEFFIELD  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
60
- 0NEWCASTLE  
UPDATE!
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
20
- 10YORK  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
26
- 12LONDONS  
Latest
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM