Widnes and Leigh are hot beds of RL talent in this country. Widnes run an academy graded as Outstanding by the RFL and Leigh have plans to run one once they are safe in SL. Those academies will produce England internationals.

theredviking wrote: How will RL in this country grow? Success of the international game which means strong England international players.

Walker and Brand at Widnes are two players with massive international potential.

Some times people need to see the bigger picture rather than think what a great away day the South of France is.

Thanks to theredviking for at least an attempt at some sort of debate, rather than Cokey's infantile cheerleading of posts he likes and school-yard insults.This bit, I agree with.Nobody wants to see any talent flounder or go undiscovered. I'll save comment on the "Leigh have plans" part - if there is one thing RL clubs are good it, it's "having plans".This I don't quite agree with. We have had high profile, successful international players, and we're still falling behind other sports. The Burgess brothers, particularly the return of Sam, was supposed to increase our international profile, as was Sam Tomkins. The problem that the wider public really don't lknow / care and even if they do, we can't keep our best players in this league.That may be the case, but with international potential comes the potential to earn big money, and that means leaving Super League unless something dramatically changes. We have a serious problem in that we have too few clubs who can pay the market rate for top talent - British or Antipodean.Au contrare. We are looking at the bigger picture. The bigger picture is wanting to attract new audiences, bigger audiences, new sponsors, bigger sponsors and more broadcasters. To me, and to most others it seems, that is better achieved with a strong Catalans team than a Leigh team in Super League.Reaching the same audiences gets this sport nowhere. The sport is already stagnating and as much as the chippy anti-expansionists like Cokey and Vastman decry it, it needs to reach new audiences if it is to stop 'withering on the vine'.I know why people like that object to the expansion clubs - they see the commercial success of this sport as a threat that their respective clubs can't keep up with and so they want to see the sport held back, continuing to wither, so that they can maintain this idea that they're competing, and then blame Red Hall for the sport's ills. I think that's wrong - we shouldn't let the tale wag the dog simply to keep 5,000 people in a town near Wigan happy.We need more money in this sport. I think that money is more likely to be found in France and Toronto than it is in Leigh or Wakefield.