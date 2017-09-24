BD20Cougar Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:04 pm

Posts: 68

Location: Keighley



UllFC wrote: Of course Catalan offer SL more in terms of profile, TV contracts, sponsorship and a access to a bigger player pool than Leigh, but that shouldn't be a reason to keep them in SL by default.



quite simply they recruited the wrong coach in Fresseynous, have bought some terrible players while allowing the better French talent to go elsewhere in SL and seem to have no team spirit at all. It's been a shocking mis-management from where they were under Trent Robinson where teams used to fear going to France and they always had an advantage in the transfer market due to the lifestyle on offer in the South of France.



In some ways relegation could help them, they would be allowed to release all the deadwood and start afresh. As much as it pains me to say it HullKR are in a stronger position now post-relegation than they were 12 months ago.



Rugby League needs to get to a place where relegation to the Championship isn't seen as a death sentence, it is seen as a blow but a place to re-build and come back stronger.

All of this is spot on. For the game to grow we need a strong second tier, super league shouldn't be the be all and end all. Hopefully sky will show championship games more regularly next season with Toronto, Catalans, London and Toulouse all likely to be challenging for the top 4. All of this is spot on. For the game to grow we need a strong second tier, super league shouldn't be the be all and end all. Hopefully sky will show championship games more regularly next season with Toronto, Catalans, London and Toulouse all likely to be challenging for the top 4. Willzay

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm

Posts: 6620

Dan155 wrote: "How did you go bankrupt?" Bill asked.

"Two ways," Mike said. "Gradually and then suddenly."



Lost London, lost Bradford, lose Catalans...



In twenty years there won't be a professional Rugby League competition in England and the remaining people who watch the game will blame it on a conspiracy by outsiders.



Losing London and Bradford has done f**k all. The monumental RFL Stobart cock up, now that has been costly.



Also filling the top British comp with foreign teams isn't going to get more people in THIS country to watch the sport. Losing London and Bradford has done f**k all. The monumental RFL Stobart cock up, now that has been costly.Also filling the top British comp with foreign teams isn't going to get more people in THIS country to watch the sport. Cokey

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm

Posts: 3021

Location: LEYTH

Willzay wrote: Losing London and Bradford has done f**k all. The monumental RFL Stobart cock up, now that has been costly.



Also filling the top British comp with foreign teams isn't going to get more people in THIS country to watch the sport.



Spot on Willzay. Spot on Willzay. Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm

Posts: 10603

Dan155 wrote: "How did you go bankrupt?" Bill asked.

"Two ways," Mike said. "Gradually and then suddenly."



Lost London, lost Bradford, lose Catalans...



In twenty years there won't be a professional Rugby League competition in England and the remaining people who watch the game will blame it on a conspiracy by outsiders.



They aren't lost though are they, they are just playing in a lower division, and all three of them are capable of earning their place back in coming years if they are managed properly. Relegation doesn't have to be a death sentence.



I don't want Catalans to go down particularly, but I aren't that bothered if they do. It would be a real shame and a severe blow to the French game if they went to the wall, or ended up stuck as a semi pro side forever more, but relegation might be a good thing if it allows they to clear the decks and have a rethink about what kind of club they want to be. I don't really agree with the sponsorship argument, if it was London then I get it, but Perpignan isn't exactly an economical powerhouse is it? Why would a potential sponsor care anymore about a team being there than they would about a team in Lancashire? They aren't lost though are they, they are just playing in a lower division, and all three of them are capable of earning their place back in coming years if they are managed properly. Relegation doesn't have to be a death sentence.I don't want Catalans to go down particularly, but I aren't that bothered if they do. It would be a real shame and a severe blow to the French game if they went to the wall, or ended up stuck as a semi pro side forever more, but relegation might be a good thing if it allows they to clear the decks and have a rethink about what kind of club they want to be. I don't really agree with the sponsorship argument, if it was London then I get it, but Perpignan isn't exactly an economical powerhouse is it? Why would a potential sponsor care anymore about a team being there than they would about a team in Lancashire? bramleyrhino

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm

Posts: 11975

Location: Leeds 13





This bit, I agree with.



Widnes and Leigh are hot beds of RL talent in this country. Widnes run an academy graded as Outstanding by the RFL and Leigh have plans to run one once they are safe in SL. Those academies will produce England internationals.



Nobody wants to see any talent flounder or go undiscovered. I'll save comment on the "Leigh have plans" part - if there is one thing RL clubs are good it, it's "having plans".



theredviking wrote: How will RL in this country grow? Success of the international game which means strong England international players.



This I don't quite agree with. We have had high profile, successful international players, and we're still falling behind other sports. The Burgess brothers, particularly the return of Sam, was supposed to increase our international profile, as was Sam Tomkins. The problem that the wider public really don't lknow / care and even if they do, we can't keep our best players in this league.



Walker and Brand at Widnes are two players with massive international potential.



That may be the case, but with international potential comes the potential to earn big money, and that means leaving Super League unless something dramatically changes. We have a serious problem in that we have too few clubs who can pay the market rate for top talent - British or Antipodean.



Some times people need to see the bigger picture rather than think what a great away day the South of France is.



Au contrare. We are looking at the bigger picture. The bigger picture is wanting to attract new audiences, bigger audiences, new sponsors, bigger sponsors and more broadcasters. To me, and to most others it seems, that is better achieved with a strong Catalans team than a Leigh team in Super League.



Reaching the same audiences gets this sport nowhere. The sport is already stagnating and as much as the chippy anti-expansionists like Cokey and Vastman decry it, it needs to reach new audiences if it is to stop 'withering on the vine'.



I know why people like that object to the expansion clubs - they see the commercial success of this sport as a threat that their respective clubs can't keep up with and so they want to see the sport held back, continuing to wither, so that they can maintain this idea that they're competing, and then blame Red Hall for the sport's ills. I think that's wrong - we shouldn't let the tale wag the dog simply to keep 5,000 people in a town near Wigan happy.



We need more money in this sport. I think that money is more likely to be found in France and Toronto than it is in Leigh or Wakefield. Thanks to theredviking for at least an attempt at some sort of debate, rather than Cokey's infantile cheerleading of posts he likes and school-yard insults.This bit, I agree with.Nobody wants to see any talent flounder or go undiscovered. I'll save comment on the "Leigh have plans" part - if there is one thing RL clubs are good it, it's "having plans".This I don't quite agree with. We have had high profile, successful international players, and we're still falling behind other sports. The Burgess brothers, particularly the return of Sam, was supposed to increase our international profile, as was Sam Tomkins. The problem that the wider public really don't lknow / care and even if they do, we can't keep our best players in this league.That may be the case, but with international potential comes the potential to earn big money, and that means leaving Super League unless something dramatically changes. We have a serious problem in that we have too few clubs who can pay the market rate for top talent - British or Antipodean.Au contrare. We are looking at the bigger picture. The bigger picture is wanting to attract new audiences, bigger audiences, new sponsors, bigger sponsors and more broadcasters. To me, and to most others it seems, that is better achieved with a strong Catalans team than a Leigh team in Super League.Reaching the same audiences gets this sport nowhere. The sport is already stagnating and as much as the chippy anti-expansionists like Cokey and Vastman decry it, it needs to reach new audiences if it is to stop 'withering on the vine'.I know why people like that object to the expansion clubs - they see the commercial success of this sport as a threat that their respective clubs can't keep up with and so they want to see the sport held back, continuing to wither, so that they can maintain this idea that they're competing, and then blame Red Hall for the sport's ills. I think that's wrong - we shouldn't let the tale wag the dog simply to keep 5,000 people in a town near Wigan happy.We need more money in this sport. I think that money is more likely to be found in France and Toronto than it is in Leigh or Wakefield. I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls



Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.



Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote: "I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire. Cokey

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm

Posts: 3021

Location: LEYTH

bramleyrhino wrote: Thanks to theredviking for at least an attempt at some sort of debate, rather than Cokey's infantile cheerleading of posts he likes and school-yard insults.



This bit, I agree with.



Nobody wants to see any talent flounder or go undiscovered. I'll save comment on the "Leigh have plans" part - if there is one thing RL clubs are good it, it's "having plans".



This I don't quite agree with. We have had high profile, successful international players, and we're still falling behind other sports. The Burgess brothers, particularly the return of Sam, was supposed to increase our international profile, as was Sam Tomkins. The problem that the wider public really don't lknow / care and even if they do, we can't keep our best players in this league.



That may be the case, but with international potential comes the potential to earn big money, and that means leaving Super League unless something dramatically changes. We have a serious problem in that we have too few clubs who can pay the market rate for top talent - British or Antipodean.



Au contrare. We are looking at the bigger picture. The bigger picture is wanting to attract new audiences, bigger audiences, new sponsors, bigger sponsors and more broadcasters. To me, and to most others it seems, that is better achieved with a strong Catalans team than a Leigh team in Super League.



Reaching the same audiences gets this sport nowhere. The sport is already stagnating and as much as the chippy anti-expansionists like Cokey and Vastman decry it, it needs to reach new audiences if it is to stop 'withering on the vine'.



I know why people like that object to the expansion clubs - they see the commercial success of this sport as a threat that their respective clubs can't keep up with and so they want to see the sport held back, continuing to wither, so that they can maintain this idea that they're competing, and then blame Red Hall for the sport's ills. I think that's wrong - we shouldn't let the tale wag the dog simply to keep 5,000 people in a town near Wigan happy.



We need more money in this sport. I think that money is more likely to be found in France and Toronto than it is in Leigh or Wakefield.



Like Iv'e already said,you hate Leigh and know F@@@ all about Leigh,so disappear you silly little juvenile. Like Iv'e already said,you hate Leigh and know F@@@ all about Leigh,so disappear you silly little juvenile. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: alleycat, bramleyrhino, Brenio, brooklands tap room, Bulls Boy 2011, ColD, DGM, Five and last, GlobalRugby, HKRYorkie, Mr. Zucchini Head, Roy Haggerty, supersuperfc, teddypicker and 133 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 1 ... 5 86 posts • Page 9 of 9 Return to The Virtual Terrace Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,636,910 2,175 76,243 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. NOW TODAY : 15:00 8s HALIFAX 12 - 14 FEATHERSTONE Latest NOW TODAY : 15:00 8s BATLEY 10 - 22 SHEFFIELD Latest NOW TODAY : 15:00 CH1 BARROW 22 - 0 NEWCASTLE Latest NOW TODAY : 15:00 CH1 WHITEHAVEN 12 - 10 YORK Latest NOW TODAY : 15:00 CH1 HUNSLET 18 - 12 LONDONS Latest Thu 28th Sep : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v ST. HELENS TV Fri 29th Sep : 20:00 SL LEEDS v HULL FC TV Sat 30th Sep : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























