Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 12:53 pm
BD20Cougar

UllFC wrote:
Of course Catalan offer SL more in terms of profile, TV contracts, sponsorship and a access to a bigger player pool than Leigh, but that shouldn't be a reason to keep them in SL by default.

quite simply they recruited the wrong coach in Fresseynous, have bought some terrible players while allowing the better French talent to go elsewhere in SL and seem to have no team spirit at all. It's been a shocking mis-management from where they were under Trent Robinson where teams used to fear going to France and they always had an advantage in the transfer market due to the lifestyle on offer in the South of France.

In some ways relegation could help them, they would be allowed to release all the deadwood and start afresh. As much as it pains me to say it HullKR are in a stronger position now post-relegation than they were 12 months ago.

Rugby League needs to get to a place where relegation to the Championship isn't seen as a death sentence, it is seen as a blow but a place to re-build and come back stronger.

All of this is spot on. For the game to grow we need a strong second tier, super league shouldn't be the be all and end all. Hopefully sky will show championship games more regularly next season with Toronto, Catalans, London and Toulouse all likely to be challenging for the top 4.
Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 1:02 pm
Willzay
Dan155 wrote:
"How did you go bankrupt?" Bill asked.
"Two ways," Mike said. "Gradually and then suddenly."

Lost London, lost Bradford, lose Catalans...

In twenty years there won't be a professional Rugby League competition in England and the remaining people who watch the game will blame it on a conspiracy by outsiders.


Losing London and Bradford has done f**k all. The monumental RFL Stobart cock up, now that has been costly.

Also filling the top British comp with foreign teams isn't going to get more people in THIS country to watch the sport.
Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 1:34 pm
Cokey
Willzay wrote:
Losing London and Bradford has done f**k all. The monumental RFL Stobart cock up, now that has been costly.

Also filling the top British comp with foreign teams isn't going to get more people in THIS country to watch the sport.


Spot on Willzay. :CLAP:
Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 1:58 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head
Dan155 wrote:
"How did you go bankrupt?" Bill asked.
"Two ways," Mike said. "Gradually and then suddenly."

Lost London, lost Bradford, lose Catalans...

In twenty years there won't be a professional Rugby League competition in England and the remaining people who watch the game will blame it on a conspiracy by outsiders.


They aren't lost though are they, they are just playing in a lower division, and all three of them are capable of earning their place back in coming years if they are managed properly. Relegation doesn't have to be a death sentence.

I don't want Catalans to go down particularly, but I aren't that bothered if they do. It would be a real shame and a severe blow to the French game if they went to the wall, or ended up stuck as a semi pro side forever more, but relegation might be a good thing if it allows they to clear the decks and have a rethink about what kind of club they want to be. I don't really agree with the sponsorship argument, if it was London then I get it, but Perpignan isn't exactly an economical powerhouse is it? Why would a potential sponsor care anymore about a team being there than they would about a team in Lancashire?
