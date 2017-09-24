I'd like to think there's room for Catalans, Leigh, Toronto, Toulouse & London in an expanded Super League. Each with an academy and a reserve grade team.



Other than the drama and jeopardy I struggle to see what good P&R does. Widnes are a good example of a club who benefited from the protection of the franchise, they improved each year and as has been mentioned they are producing first team players through their academy now. However this year they've obviously took 3 steps back. They sold their best player and showed no ambition to try and sign someone of similar quality. Would they have been more willing to invest in quality if they knew they were guaranteed to be in Super League next year?



To improve the quality of the competition in the long term you need to significantly increase the pool of players, this can be achieved through expansion as well as investing in the junior game in the heartlands. Clubs need to be have the stability and resource to invest in academies, reserve grades and coaching. Get more players playing the game and importantly, have the facilities to retain them when they get to 18-19.