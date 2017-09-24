WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings

Post a reply
Re: Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:23 am
Barrie's Glass Eye Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 984
PrinterThe wrote:
Might be for the best if they go down. I understand people wanting Catalans to stay up but it's based more on what Catalans were several years ago or could potentially be. At this moment they're a poor club that's gone backwards.

We could do with a strong Catalans in SL
We don't need this current version of them though


I think that's fair Printer, I suppose the question is whether relegation will allow them to rebuild to where they were, or acause further damage?

When you boil it down, SL needs the strongest teams in the top flight, strength is measured in a number of ways imo, not just on the field (which it can be argued is what the current system measures).

If people cared about the game and not just their own team, they'd want the strongest most stable teams in the top flight to create a higher quality competition. It shouldn't matter if the team is from Leigh, Toronto, Catalan, Featherstone or Timbuktu.
Re: Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:28 am
TheUnassumingBadger User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 2:29 pm
Posts: 79
Location: Leeds, UK
I'd like to think there's room for Catalans, Leigh, Toronto, Toulouse & London in an expanded Super League. Each with an academy and a reserve grade team.

Other than the drama and jeopardy I struggle to see what good P&R does. Widnes are a good example of a club who benefited from the protection of the franchise, they improved each year and as has been mentioned they are producing first team players through their academy now. However this year they've obviously took 3 steps back. They sold their best player and showed no ambition to try and sign someone of similar quality. Would they have been more willing to invest in quality if they knew they were guaranteed to be in Super League next year?

To improve the quality of the competition in the long term you need to significantly increase the pool of players, this can be achieved through expansion as well as investing in the junior game in the heartlands. Clubs need to be have the stability and resource to invest in academies, reserve grades and coaching. Get more players playing the game and importantly, have the facilities to retain them when they get to 18-19.
Re: Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:41 am
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3014
Location: LEYTH
theredviking wrote:
How will RL in this country grow? Success of the international game which means strong England international players.

How are Catalans/London/Toronto/Pyongyang? Contributing to that?

Widnes and Leigh are hot beds of RL talent in this country. Widnes run an academy graded as Outstanding by the RFL and Leigh have plans to run one once they are safe in SL. Those academies will produce England internationals. Walker and Brand at Widnes are two players with massive international potential.

Some times people need to see the bigger picture rather than think what a great away day the South of France is.

Come on Leigh next week!


Excellent post. :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:
Image Image Image
Re: Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:42 am
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3014
Location: LEYTH
vastman wrote:
In no way, it's just expansionist bullcrap
:CRAZY:


Well said Vasty. :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:
Image Image Image
Re: Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:44 am
UllFC User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14908
Of course Catalan offer SL more in terms of profile, TV contracts, sponsorship and a access to a bigger player pool than Leigh, but that shouldn't be a reason to keep them in SL by default.

quite simply they recruited the wrong coach in Fresseynous, have bought some terrible players while allowing the better French talent to go elsewhere in SL and seem to have no team spirit at all. It's been a shocking mis-management from where they were under Trent Robinson where teams used to fear going to France and they always had an advantage in the transfer market due to the lifestyle on offer in the South of France.

In some ways relegation could help them, they would be allowed to release all the deadwood and start afresh. As much as it pains me to say it HullKR are in a stronger position now post-relegation than they were 12 months ago.

Rugby League needs to get to a place where relegation to the Championship isn't seen as a death sentence, it is seen as a blow but a place to re-build and come back stronger.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ant1, Barrie's Glass Eye, BiltonRobin, bramleyrhino, Fourpointtry, Iggy79, jakeyg95, JEAN CAPDOUZE, moxi1, roopy, Salford red all over, Tharg The Mighty, The Devil's Advocate, TheUnassumingBadger, UllFC, Willzay and 178 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,636,8352,27976,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM