PrinterThe wrote:
Might be for the best if they go down. I understand people wanting Catalans to stay up but it's based more on what Catalans were several years ago or could potentially be. At this moment they're a poor club that's gone backwards.
We could do with a strong Catalans in SL
We don't need this current version of them though
We could do with a strong Catalans in SL
We don't need this current version of them though
I think that's fair Printer, I suppose the question is whether relegation will allow them to rebuild to where they were, or acause further damage?
When you boil it down, SL needs the strongest teams in the top flight, strength is measured in a number of ways imo, not just on the field (which it can be argued is what the current system measures).
If people cared about the game and not just their own team, they'd want the strongest most stable teams in the top flight to create a higher quality competition. It shouldn't matter if the team is from Leigh, Toronto, Catalan, Featherstone or Timbuktu.