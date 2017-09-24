Durham Giant wrote:

Look at Rugby Union always had a problem with crowds for Club games ( and sponsorship)



Then hey presto the Heineken cup playing johhny foreigner where you don't get huge amounts of away fans and then the game moves on to new levels. Financially publicity wise and attendance wise.



The pro 12 lets in south af'rican teams who bring no fans to away games and guess what it attracts more money and publicity.



In RL we still have numpties who think that the game can survive based onM62 clubs serving about 4 million people.



Look at cricket the county game is slowly dying

so what do they do change the format more 20 20 and sell it around the world. IPL now gets more money ( outside of India)than the whole of RL in the world put together to watch Indians and the best players play a mini league.

As the game contracts it will get poorer and harder to market. Everyone will go to alternative sports we will be left to a smaller pool of players. Kids do not play RL like they used to.



Losing London was bad ( much of sky's money came from London). Losing Catalans will be worse.



It is just another example of the death knell of RL. In 10 years it will be a semi pro SL if indeed some of the top clubs have not gone to the dark side.



I tend to think that anyone over the age of 30 before the age of digital technology should be banned from posting on threads like this as they are so far in the past they are just waiting to become extinct like the dinosaurs.