WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings

Post a reply
Re: Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:14 am
supersuperfc User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 10, 2009 3:46 pm
Posts: 446
Willzay wrote:
I picked Norwich and Bristol as just a couple of examples of places that would be oblivious who stays and who gets relegated in SL. We have an obsession to grow the game anywhere but in Britain.

There's also some implication of blame of the sport (not by you btw) that Catalans are in the position they're in, when in fact it's down to (Robinson aside) succession of poor coaches, poor recruitment and apparently a poor club culture off the pitch.

ATEOTD, if Catalans stay up, great. If not, well theyve got some interesting matches to look forward to against Toulouse and Toronto.


I'm struggling to find anyone who is blaming anyone else other than the Dragons.
Re: Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:18 am
supersuperfc User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 10, 2009 3:46 pm
Posts: 446
Durham Giant wrote:
Look at Rugby Union always had a problem with crowds for Club games ( and sponsorship)

Then hey presto the Heineken cup playing johhny foreigner where you don't get huge amounts of away fans and then the game moves on to new levels. Financially publicity wise and attendance wise.

The pro 12 lets in south af'rican teams who bring no fans to away games and guess what it attracts more money and publicity.

In RL we still have numpties who think that the game can survive based onM62 clubs serving about 4 million people.

Look at cricket the county game is slowly dying
so what do they do change the format more 20 20 and sell it around the world. IPL now gets more money ( outside of India)than the whole of RL in the world put together to watch Indians and the best players play a mini league.
As the game contracts it will get poorer and harder to market. Everyone will go to alternative sports we will be left to a smaller pool of players. Kids do not play RL like they used to.

Losing London was bad ( much of sky's money came from London). Losing Catalans will be worse.

It is just another example of the death knell of RL. In 10 years it will be a semi pro SL if indeed some of the top clubs have not gone to the dark side.

I tend to think that anyone over the age of 30 before the age of digital technology should be banned from posting on threads like this as they are so far in the past they are just waiting to become extinct like the dinosaurs.


Agree with all of this. Several points have been made on this thread arguing the reasons why Catalans are important to super league. I'm still waiting for a differing opinion without resorting to insults and paranoia over there own club.
Re: Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:19 am
Dr Chim Richalds User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 16, 2003 4:29 pm
Posts: 3575
Location: Keeping my head down the wrong side of Fiddlers Ferry..
Maybe the relegation of Catalans might be good for the sport if it somehow leads to more exposure for the Championship. I'm not sure how any game can truly flourish when all of the focus seems to be on one division.
Image
Re: Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:30 am
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1136
Dr Chim Richalds wrote:
Maybe the relegation of Catalans might be good for the sport if it somehow leads to more exposure for the Championship. I'm not sure how any game can truly flourish when all of the focus seems to be on one division.


Might be for the best if they go down. I understand people wanting Catalans to stay up but it's based more on what Catalans were several years ago or could potentially be. At this moment they're a poor club that's gone backwards.

We could do with a strong Catalans in SL
We don't need this current version of them though
Re: Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:39 am
serge le forge User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Apr 19, 2004 12:18 pm
Posts: 1182
Location: County Asylum, Lancashire
Losing Catalans will be catastrophic to the game
Alberts Club/ Winwick arlfc Old Boy
" one in - all in"
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Adam_Harrison9, BiltonRobin, bramleyrhino, Dr Chim Richalds, Foti with the goaty, g_balls, HKRYorkie, Kevs Head, kobashi, nottinghamtiger, rover49, serge le forge, Seventies red, Simeon Stylites, The Devil's Advocate, the flying biscuit and 241 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,636,7782,67976,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM