Willzay wrote:
I picked Norwich and Bristol as just a couple of examples of places that would be oblivious who stays and who gets relegated in SL. We have an obsession to grow the game anywhere but in Britain.
There's also some implication of blame of the sport (not by you btw) that Catalans are in the position they're in, when in fact it's down to (Robinson aside) succession of poor coaches, poor recruitment and apparently a poor club culture off the pitch.
ATEOTD, if Catalans stay up, great. If not, well theyve got some interesting matches to look forward to against Toulouse and Toronto.
There's also some implication of blame of the sport (not by you btw) that Catalans are in the position they're in, when in fact it's down to (Robinson aside) succession of poor coaches, poor recruitment and apparently a poor club culture off the pitch.
ATEOTD, if Catalans stay up, great. If not, well theyve got some interesting matches to look forward to against Toulouse and Toronto.
I'm struggling to find anyone who is blaming anyone else other than the Dragons.