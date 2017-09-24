Roy Haggerty

Parkside Freddie wrote: What can you do though?



It's a sport and thems the rules. Would you like to see non heartland and big city clubs exempt from relegation?



Yes. It's not a coincidence that the loss of these teams has coincided with the return of relegation.



Yes. It's not a coincidence that the loss of these teams has coincided with the return of relegation.

I would bring back licensing in a heartbeat. No system in flawless, but a system which directly caused our sport shrink substantially in just a few short years is a system which a sport like ours, already struggling to attract sponsors and fan interest, cannot afford.



Ahhh that closed shop policy. Promotion and relegation add excitement to three game. Whether the structure is quite right I'm not so sure. Catalans have been in regression for ages. They only have themselves to blame, year in year out signing journeymen on big contracts. Not to mention their coaching selections. A year outside SL may give them a chance to sort themselves and improve, ala Hull KR. London don't get enough following, regardless of what league they're in. Catalan can bounce back. I think bradford could potentially too in years to come.



An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Roy Haggerty wrote: Catalans, London and Bradford all competed in Wembley finals. Bradford were the dominant team in the competition for several years. Catalans and Bradford averaged crowds larger than the SL average. All three were/are RL's sole presence in media, player numbers and sponsorship markets which are larger than anything we still have except - maybe - Leeds.



There is no pretending that losing these three teams from SL is anything other than a major contraction of the sport in terms of support, sponsorship, potential players, and profile.



Thing is Bradford is situated along the M62. Also you make it sound like the sport is to blame when in fact the club should got themselves into precarious positions. I'd also like to see the evidence where the sport was made richer by the presence of London and Catalans.



Cokey wrote: So would it be fair to say that Leigh haven't been given the time to build?



Oh without a doubt, it is the major flaw of this system, or any p + r based system.



Oh without a doubt, it is the major flaw of this system, or any p + r based system.

I know people on here disagree, but I'd much prefer licensing, with the obvious issue being that it would have to be done properly so that anyone who deserves to be in SL or can operate at that level can get there and be given, as you say, time to build.

Willzay wrote: I'd like to see what the supposed sponsorship Catalans has brought in has actually done for the game. Because the way I see it, they haven't actually brought anything different to SL than the rest. Do people in Norwich or Bristol watch RL because of them?



Given that all of their games are televised and that they're getting respectable home crowds, I think its fair to say that more people in France are watching Super League than they did previously. I'm not sure what Norwich and Bristol have to do with it.



Given that all of their games are televised and that they're getting respectable home crowds, I think its fair to say that more people in France are watching Super League than they did previously. I'm not sure what Norwich and Bristol have to do with it.

Its nothing to do with me hating Leigh as one poster said by any stretch. I'm fairly indifferent to them. I just think that for the good of the league, a Dragons win is a better result.



Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.



Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote: "I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire. bramleyrhino

Cokey wrote: Ok, Not a Leeds fan, Just a contentious P@@@@.



No, I'm a Leeds fan, but I'm sure you realise that in a group of 15,000 people, you are going to get a wide range of opinions. Some will be at one extreme, others will be at the opposite extreme and most will be somewhere in between. I'm pretty sure you don't have any idea where my views on the Leeds coach sit, but you've made that judgement anyway and then thrown in some childish insults for good measure. I'd suggest that makes you quite silly.



No, I'm a Leeds fan, but I'm sure you realise that in a group of 15,000 people, you are going to get a wide range of opinions. Some will be at one extreme, others will be at the opposite extreme and most will be somewhere in between. I'm pretty sure you don't have any idea where my views on the Leeds coach sit, but you've made that judgement anyway and then thrown in some childish insults for good measure. I'd suggest that makes you quite silly.

You have said a couple of times now that I know "#### all" but haven't yet offered up one counter argument. I'm sure you realise that but, for the sake of having a decent discussion, I'm more than happy to listen to reasonable arguments as to why I'm wrong. You never know, you might be able to teach me something. Your move.



Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.



