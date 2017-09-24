Parkside Freddie wrote:
What can you do though?
It's a sport and thems the rules. Would you like to see non heartland and big city clubs exempt from relegation?
Yes. It's not a coincidence that the loss of these teams has coincided with the return of relegation.
I would bring back licensing in a heartbeat. No system in flawless, but a system which directly caused our sport shrink substantially in just a few short years is a system which a sport like ours, already struggling to attract sponsors and fan interest, cannot afford.