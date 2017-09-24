WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings

Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 5:16 am
Roy Haggerty
Parkside Freddie wrote:
What can you do though?

It's a sport and thems the rules. Would you like to see non heartland and big city clubs exempt from relegation?


Yes. It's not a coincidence that the loss of these teams has coincided with the return of relegation.

I would bring back licensing in a heartbeat. No system in flawless, but a system which directly caused our sport shrink substantially in just a few short years is a system which a sport like ours, already struggling to attract sponsors and fan interest, cannot afford.
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 5:32 am
Towns88
Ahhh that closed shop policy. Promotion and relegation add excitement to three game. Whether the structure is quite right I'm not so sure. Catalans have been in regression for ages. They only have themselves to blame, year in year out signing journeymen on big contracts. Not to mention their coaching selections. A year outside SL may give them a chance to sort themselves and improve, ala Hull KR. London don't get enough following, regardless of what league they're in. Catalan can bounce back. I think bradford could potentially too in years to come.
