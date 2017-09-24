Ahhh that closed shop policy. Promotion and relegation add excitement to three game. Whether the structure is quite right I'm not so sure. Catalans have been in regression for ages. They only have themselves to blame, year in year out signing journeymen on big contracts. Not to mention their coaching selections. A year outside SL may give them a chance to sort themselves and improve, ala Hull KR. London don't get enough following, regardless of what league they're in. Catalan can bounce back. I think bradford could potentially too in years to come.