bramleyrhino wrote: You're right in my view, but unsurprisingly that sentiment isn't going to be universally shared.



If the Dragons go down next week, they will on merit, but let's not kid ourselves over what the league will lose. We'll be losing a club that over its short lifespan has brought a portfolio of sponsors that most clubs haven't been able to in more than 120 - brands like Renault, and subsideries of Air France KLM come to mind.



We potentially lose TV exposure, a club with a strong home support and the only club that challenges this perception that we're a parochial sport played in destitute pit-towns.



And what do Leigh bring to the league that any other club can't? I'm struggling. Yes, I know "away fans". Big wow. What that argument is saying is that having a club that is worth a couple of hundred extra fans who are worth at most £20-odd a year to each club (and allows clubs to continue to get away with lazy marketing) is more valuable than the sport's most successful "expansion" (sic) club offers. I don't think that's right.



As I say, it will be decided on the field next week and the team that wins will deserve to stay up. I just think that the right for the league. in the position the league is currently in, is a win for the Dragons.

Although I agree with some of what you're saying, imo the point about away fans for me, isn't about money, it's about atmosphere at games. Obviously just from a personal point of view, when I've travelled over to France to watch Trinity. The times we've won, those 100 travelling fans say, seem to make the noise of ten times that and turn what would seem like an empty stadium, into something else. Conversely when Catalans have won at our place in the past, it's dead. It's also not just something you notice at the ground, it comes through on the TV as well.Ateotd for me as a neutral, if Catalans stay up then good for them, similarly Leigh, I've got no dog in the fight. As someone who's been through the MPG though I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy tbh.Looking at the bigger picture of both sides. Imo in the long run if Catalns did go down I can see it having a more positive effect on the Club as a whole than Leigh. It's obvious they need a complete change of culture at the club and a new Coach in the same ilk as Trent Robsinson. Also now Toulose are coming up on their shoulde & if they did go down, it would be certainly interesting to watch that big French Derby. It all might be the thing to turn the club back around, especially considering their resources they've got to make it all happen.