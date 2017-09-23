WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings

Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:41 pm
If Catalans go down it will only be for one season as they'll probably extend SL to 14 teams the following season
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:45 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
The most obvious thing they've brought is a player development pathway for French players which is now starting to trickle down to other SL clubs, with the likes of Springer and Larroyer at Cas, Escare and Navarette at Wigan, Maria and Pellisier at Leigh plus the ones in Catalans own team and those that have gone round and retired. It has taken a while but before Catalan and during their early days I can't remember many French players in SL (Elima, Rinaldi). Now they have not taken advantage of this and imo there recent reliance on overseas and English players is one reason they are in this spot.

I also think they are a well run/stable club with a decent ground and home support. I am not for one second saying Leigh aren't any of these things either, and personally I'd like room for both Catalan and Leigh at the top table, and a few others.

But personally if I had to choose, I'd rather have Catalan in over both Widnes and Leigh, mostly for the exposure to a new player pool and market. I can't comment on exactly what the extra marketing, sponsors etc brings, but surely extra games on T.V and a viewing audience in France is a good start?


So would it be fair to say that Leigh haven't been given the time to build?
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:50 pm
Cokey wrote:
That's right, Just for a jolly with a game thrown in,and nowt else.


Does it have to be for a deeper more meaningful reason?
If people would prefer Catalans over Leigh so you have a holiday in the South of France whilst following your team, whats wrong with that?
I understand that this is alot more emotive a subject for you given that your team is ditectly involved, but i'm struggling to find your counter arguement to it??
