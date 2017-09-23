Cokey wrote:
That's right, Just for a jolly with a game thrown in,and nowt else.
Does it have to be for a deeper more meaningful reason?
If people would prefer Catalans over Leigh so you have a holiday in the South of France whilst following your team, whats wrong with that?
I understand that this is alot more emotive a subject for you given that your team is ditectly involved, but i'm struggling to find your counter arguement to it??
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, bramleyrhino, Brenio, ColD, Cronus, dboy, Erik the not red, fun time frankie, Google [Bot], Jake the Peg, King Street Cat, LFC Saint, mwindass, OFFTHECUFF, poppys mum, Shifty Cat, Simeon Stylites, Tharg The Mighty, themightynortherner, warriorweed, Wilde 3, Willzay and 292 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,636,610
|2,601
|76,243
|4,491
|SET
|