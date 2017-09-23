bramleyrhino wrote:

I don't care if you feel sorry for everyone. But as a betting man I'm pretty sure that next season we'll have threads next year asking why this sport still isn't growing, why crowds still aren't growing and why we still can't attract or retain quality players, and some of that will be attributed to a club that, this year aside, has largely been one of Super League's success stories.



I want to see the premier competition in this sport as strong as it can, attracting the best people that it can, and I think that's better achieved with a well-run Catalans club than a Leigh club. I don't think that's an unfair or unreasonable opinion to have and the fact that the responses against that have been, shall we say, rather infantile at best, suggests there isn't much to refute that over and above the pathetic "away fans" argument that usually comes up.



If I felt that Leigh brought something unique to the league, if they brought something to the league that no other club does, I'd perhaps have a different view, but I don't think that they do.