bramleyrhino wrote:

You're right in my view, but unsurprisingly that sentiment isn't going to be universally shared.



If the Dragons go down next week, they will on merit, but let's not kid ourselves over what the league will lose. We'll be losing a club that over its short lifespan has brought a portfolio of sponsors that most clubs haven't been able to in more than 120 - brands like Renault, and subsideries of Air France KLM come to mind.



We potentially lose TV exposure, a club with a strong home support and the only club that challenges this perception that we're a parochial sport played in destitute pit-towns.



And what do Leigh bring to the league that any other club can't? I'm struggling. Yes, I know "away fans". Big wow. What that argument is saying is that having a club that is worth a couple of hundred extra fans who are worth at most £20-odd a year to each club (and allows clubs to continue to get away with lazy marketing) is more valuable than the sport's most successful "expansion" (sic) club offers. I don't think that's right.



As I say, it will be decided on the field next week and the team that wins will deserve to stay up. I just think that the right for the league. in the position the league is currently in, is a win for the Dragons.