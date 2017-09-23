WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings

Post a reply
Re: Catalan Dragons v Widnes Vikings
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:29 pm
headhunter User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Aug 17, 2003 5:21 pm
Posts: 17081
Location: South Wales
Budgiezilla wrote:
Catalan are definitely capable of winning next week, and also we have lost our last 3 home games to 'full time' opposition. Dragons looked pretty good 1st half, but it was only 4-4 at HT. Hardly a demise for either team after next week's game, it might only be championship rugby for one season, whoever loses.
Nah, you're home and dry, Catalan don't have a chance with the way they've been playing, they are dreadful. McNamara must surely be a contender for the worst coach in SL history.
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, bramleyrhino, Budgiezilla, cas all the way, Channel Islander, Charlie Sheen, ColD, DonnyPlumber, financialtimes, King Street Cat, Majestic-12 [Bot], mrpurfect, nottinghamtiger, Salford red all over, sirlesboyd, Tharg The Mighty, The Vicar of Widnes, TheUnassumingBadger, wire-flyer and 317 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,636,5133,34576,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
16
- 29NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
36
- 22DEWSBURY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
46
- 24HULL KR  
 FT :
TODAY : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
32
- 0WIGAN
TV
 < 
 FT 
TODAY : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
10
- 12WIDNES
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM