ninearches wrote: Dwyer,Julienne, Savelio & Philbin all made a difference today. Did Clark get injured again i didn't see him come back out in the 2nd half ? A performance with no pressure that would have produced more points but for poor reffing again.

Standard of reffing is beyond poor,but what really peeved me were the HKR players feigning injury then taking off like Usain Bolt,even Hewer had had enough at one point and said something. Whose clown was that that came on the pitch,he fended off them stewards quite well lol.