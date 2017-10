WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds v Hull FC









For me there is one little change we have to make that would make our attack 10 times more dangerous.



Get Shaul to be 4 or 5 yards further forward when we spread the ball along the line.



He is always stood far too deep any gaps in the defence are easily closed before he gets there. This means moves come to a sudden halt and he ends up running backwards to look for gaps.



Hull are not far far reaching or winning a GG for me. The key thing I think not reaching Wembley next year. It's great to win the CC but bloody hard to back up and go for the GF. Either this year or last you I think you could've gotten to the GF if not for Wembley:



All in all after the disappointment of last nights result as we were so close and feels it was a missed opportunity I still think the season has been a good one. It's shows how far we've come under the ownership of Adam Pearson when we as fans feel a little disappointment.

As others have said we need to improve our attacking plays as we are too predictable at times and rely on our defence to get us out of jail at times. We need to improve our discipline as we invite teams by giving them easy yards from poor mistakes and penalties. Support play and dummy runners is something else we lack along with consistency.

One of the areas I think really needs work on which would benefit us greatly in attack is not going 20-25 metres deep from the ptb. As more often than not we make little ground by doing so as we give the opposition too much time to get the defence in place which nullifies any threat. As has been said look at Cas, Sts and even Leeds they run a much flatter line but all move up at pace as a unit which makes it much harder to defend against due to less time and space to react.

PrinterThe wrote: Hull are not far far reaching or winning a GG for me. The key thing I think not reaching Wembley next year. It's great to win the CC but bloody hard to back up and go for the GF. Either this year or last you I think you could've gotten to the GF if not for Wembley:



As much as Hull talked about focusing on the GF this year it was clear you still put a lot into the cup games.



The problem as such is that if you sack off the cup, which is a more realistic target requiring 4 wins, you put all your eggs in a basket months away. You could deliberately put less into the cup and have loads of injuries in September scuppering either chance of silverware. It's probably been exacerbated for Hull in that last year our cup run was all the other 4 of the top 5 and this year included Cas, Wigan and Leeds so highly draining (in fact, apparently, we've only faced non top tier opposition twice in 6 years in the cup), but the principle remains.

Challenge Cup still major target, our trophy to defend next year AGAIN so fully expect 100% effort.



Were unlucky this year with fixtures around it, Leeds on Thursday an absolute joke. Had we beaten them prior to Wembley & had a winnable game more than 5 days after Wembley then second could still have been on.



Just woke this morning from an awful nightmare. There I was, sat in the Skyrack, Friaday at 16-30, enjoying my second pint of Green King IPA, when we were approached by Calendar News team. Gave an interview for the 18-00 news programme and said we’d stay in touch till half time and smash them in the second. Just rang our kid, he said it really happened, yep that numpty was me!!!!!

I really thought it would be a repeat of the CC Semi. This season has been another great journey, if FC can get performances on field to consistently high standard, which to me, has to be the next step, we can become the force every fan wants them to become. As for questioning Radford’s tenure in the early stages, most fans were peed off up to halftime at Craven Park and were probably off on one but the boys turned it round and the rest as they say is history. Try to enjoy the off season and an amnesty with a certain poster, Tony really is a nice bloke and a genuine supporter.

Mrs Barista wrote: The problem as such is that if you sack off the cup, which is a more realistic target requiring 4 wins , you put all your eggs in a basket months away. You could deliberately put less into the cup and have loads of injuries in September scuppering either chance of silverware. It's probably been exacerbated for Hull in that last year our cup run was all the other 4 of the top 5 and this year included Cas, Wigan and Leeds so highly draining (in fact, apparently, we've only faced non top tier opposition twice in 6 years in the cup), but the principle remains.

I don't agree, having to win 4 games without slip up, no second chances is harder than getting through to the play-offs and having to win only 2 games.. You can afford to lose, you can have injuries through the season or go off the boil and still make the play-offs, we proved that this season, we've being gash in parts, we lost TWELVE games out of 30 and still made the play-offs. It's then only a 2 game knockout comp. We played the top teams both last season and this to win the CC so it's no different to playing the 2 games in the play-offs to win the GF except you have to beat potentially 4 top SL teams to win the CC. IMHO winning the CC is harder if you get a really difficult draw than winning 2 games at the end of the play-offs.

knockersbumpMKII wrote: I don't agree, having to win 4 games without slip up, no second chances is harder than getting through to the play-offs and having to win only 2 games.. You can afford to lose, you can have injuries through the season or go off the boil and still make the play-offs, we proved that this season, we've being gash in parts, we lost TWELVE games out of 30 and still made the play-offs. It's then only a 2 game knockout comp. We played the top teams both last season and this to win the CC so it's no different to playing the 2 games in the play-offs to win the GF except you have to beat potentially 4 top SL teams to win the CC. IMHO winning the CC is harder if you get a really difficult draw than winning 2 games at the end of the play-offs.

To win the Grand Final you need to win at least 18 games.

