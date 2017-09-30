davey37 Bronze RLFANS Member



For me there is one little change we have to make that would make our attack 10 times more dangerous.



Get Shaul to be 4 or 5 yards further forward when we spread the ball along the line.



He is always stood far too deep any gaps in the defence are easily closed before he gets there. This means moves come to a sudden halt and he ends up running backwards to look for gaps.



Top defences can handle this easily. Challenge Cup Winners 2016 (at Wembley) - HULL FC PrinterThe Free-scoring winger



Hull are not far far reaching or winning a GG for me. The key thing I think not reaching Wembley next year. It's great to win the CC but bloody hard to back up and go for the GF. Either this year or last you I think you could've gotten to the GF if not for Wembley:



As much as Hull talked about focusing on the GF this year it was clear you still put a lot into the cup games.

All in all after the disappointment of last nights result as we were so close and feels it was a missed opportunity I still think the season has been a good one. It's shows how far we've come under the ownership of Adam Pearson when we as fans feel a little disappointment.

As others have said we need to improve our attacking plays as we are too predictable at times and rely on our defence to get us out of jail at times. We need to improve our discipline as we invite teams by giving them easy yards from poor mistakes and penalties. Support play and dummy runners is something else we lack along with consistency.

One of the areas I think really needs work on which would benefit us greatly in attack is not going 20-25 metres deep from the ptb. As more often than not we make little ground by doing so as we give the opposition too much time to get the defence in place which nullifies any threat. As has been said look at Cas, Sts and even Leeds they run a much flatter line but all move up at pace as a unit which makes it much harder to defend against due to less time and space to react.

All in all not massive issues but more fine tuning and building on what has brought success so far. I think the appointment of an attacking coach will be a useful acquisition for Radders and the team

The problem as such is that if you sack off the cup, which is a more realistic target requiring 4 wins, you put all your eggs in a basket months away. You could deliberately put less into the cup and have loads of injuries in September scuppering either chance of silverware. It's probably been exacerbated for Hull in that last year our cup run was all the other 4 of the top 5 and this year included Cas, Wigan and Leeds so highly draining (in fact, apparently, we've only faced non top tier opposition twice in 6 years in the cup), but the principle remains.

