For me there is one little change we have to make that would make our attack 10 times more dangerous.
Get Shaul to be 4 or 5 yards further forward when we spread the ball along the line.
He is always stood far too deep any gaps in the defence are easily closed before he gets there. This means moves come to a sudden halt and he ends up running backwards to look for gaps.
Top defences can handle this easily.
