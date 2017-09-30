WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds v Hull FC

Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 12:12 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25139
Location: West Yorkshire
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
We have to remember that two years ago we'd been well beaten at home by Leeds in the Challenge Cup quarter finals. We then limped into the top eight by winning at Craven Park in round 22 before being hammered at home by Wigan and we then went on to lose six out of seven Super 8 matches and finished fourteen points off the top four.

Back to back Cup wins and two third place finishes since then is terrific progression.


It really is. Minimal changes too, low single-digit changes to the squad - that's crucial if we are to sustain the momentum and team spirit. Paea was a very popular squad member and Ellis is obviously staying in the set-up with Hadley and Abdull also returning. Excited to see Faraimo too, given we've been pursuing him for years.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 1:09 pm
World of Redboy User avatar
Joined: Tue Apr 01, 2003 8:08 pm
Posts: 2051
Location: The Land Of The Sand
WIZEB wrote:
Bickering?
The t0sser wanted Radford sacked 3 seasons ago.
We've just won 2 Challenge Cups and reached 2 Super League semi-finals.
The fooking moron would of had us on our knees if he'd of had his way!


After the performances of the team in the first 2 years of Radford’s tenure he was deserving of the sack, he showed nothing to say he was good enough to be a coach in super league.
Diablo1967 said ''A pub-landlord running a professional sporting outfit in the best league in the hemisphere? Laughable''
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 1:20 pm
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2832
World of Redboy wrote:
After the performances of the team in the first 2 years of Radford’s tenure he was deserving of the sack, he showed nothing to say he was good enough to be a coach in super league.

Way too simplistic - performance on the field was never going to happen overnight.
Changes behind the scenes were a major factor in the success we are now enjoying.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 1:27 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18179
Location: Back in Hull.
ccs wrote:
Way too simplistic - performance on the field was never going to happen overnight.
Changes behind the scenes were a major factor in the success we are now enjoying.


His 2nd season (2015) wasn't that bad, had a lot of injuries and played a lot of young kids in the 8's and put in some good performances, showed signs for things to come and kicked on from there in 2016

Another good season positives for me

Super 8's performance
Winning the cup
Young players coming through and looking the part
Our attacking play, improved on 2016.
Coping with big game players missing, particularly Ellis and Houghton

Two big areas of improvement

Home form
Stop blow away scores.

Solid recruitment for 2018, looking forward to it again.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 1:51 pm
rodney_trotter User avatar
Joined: Wed Mar 28, 2012 1:54 pm
Posts: 181
ccs wrote:
Way too simplistic - performance on the field was never going to happen overnight.
Changes behind the scenes were a major factor in the success we are now enjoying.


Agreed. In a recent interview he said when he started the job he knew what he wanted to change and how he would do it. Pearson supported him and it came through. I was a bit twitchy in his first season but always really liked Radford as a bloke so helped patience
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 1:55 pm
GentlemanJohn Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Aug 29, 2017 9:26 am
Posts: 1
Thank you Hull FC for a great season. Pity we just fell short at the last hurdle, but we are up there now and need to keep the momentum going next year. Two CC wins in a row is a brilliant launch pad for 2018.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:05 pm
UllFC User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14926
Dave K. wrote:
His 2nd season (2015) wasn't that bad, had a lot of injuries and played a lot of young kids in the 8's and put in some good performances, showed signs for things to come and kicked on from there in 2016

Another good season positives for me

Super 8's performance
Winning the cup
Young players coming through and looking the part
Our attacking play, improved on 2016.
Coping with big game players missing, particularly Ellis and Houghton

Two big areas of improvement

Home form
Stop blow away scores.

Solid recruitment for 2018, looking forward to it again.


Agree on the areas of improvement, we need to make the KCOM a fortress again. Also need to grow crowds as we seem to have hit a plateau of 10k and it's not obvious why more aren't turning out (maybe worth the club spending some money on market research) getting another 1 or 2k in would really help the atmosphere.

Blow out scores are a bit of a mystery as you can put some down to under estimating the opposition like Leigh at home. But we also didnt turn up for big games like Saints at the Magic Weekend. We need to find a level where we get the win but not go all out and be tired for the week after. It still feels a bit 'all or nothing' with the performances most of the time.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 4:27 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26432
UllFC wrote:
Agree on the areas of improvement, we need to make the KCOM a fortress again. Also need to grow crowds as we seem to have hit a plateau of 10k and it's not obvious why more aren't turning out (maybe worth the club spending some money on market research) getting another 1 or 2k in would really help the atmosphere.

Blow out scores are a bit of a mystery as you can put some down to under estimating the opposition like Leigh at home. But we also didnt turn up for big games like Saints at the Magic Weekend. We need to find a level where we get the win but not go all out and be tired for the week after. It still feels a bit 'all or nothing' with the performances most of the time.

Our home form has been worse than our away form for the last 2 years. If it were consistently better I'm sure the crowds would improve
