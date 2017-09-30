ComeOnYouUll wrote: We have to remember that two years ago we'd been well beaten at home by Leeds in the Challenge Cup quarter finals. We then limped into the top eight by winning at Craven Park in round 22 before being hammered at home by Wigan and we then went on to lose six out of seven Super 8 matches and finished fourteen points off the top four.



Back to back Cup wins and two third place finishes since then is terrific progression.

It really is. Minimal changes too, low single-digit changes to the squad - that's crucial if we are to sustain the momentum and team spirit. Paea was a very popular squad member and Ellis is obviously staying in the set-up with Hadley and Abdull also returning. Excited to see Faraimo too, given we've been pursuing him for years.