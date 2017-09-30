WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm

Posts: 9718

Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire



rodney_trotter wrote: Yourself, knocker and barista should really stop bickering. I'd understand if you're all still at school but I don't think you are



Bickering?

The t0sser wanted Radford sacked 3 seasons ago.

We've just won 2 Challenge Cups and reached 2 Super League semi-finals.

The fooking moron would of had us on our knees if he'd of had his way! Bickering?The t0sser wanted Radford sacked 3 seasons ago.We've just won 2 Challenge Cups and reached 2 Super League semi-finals.The fooking moron would of had us on our knees if he'd of had his way! chunkyhugo

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon May 18, 2009 11:03 am

Posts: 512

Location: East Leeds

Freddie Miller. wrote: Enjoyed the game and Leeds deserved their win. Appropriate that the 2 runaway leaders in the league will contest the Grand Final.

2 cracking semi's. Honestly thought it would be a Hull v Cas final. We threw everything at you for the first 20 minutes, so it is a bit unfair for some FC supporters blaming the team for "starting slowly".

For what it's worth, I would have supported you guys in the final as I'm sick of Cas fans arrogant attitude. Like you against us, we have a terrible record against Cas and we need to break the hoodoo! 2 cracking semi's. Honestly thought it would be a Hull v Cas final. We threw everything at you for the first 20 minutes, so it is a bit unfair for some FC supporters blaming the team for "starting slowly".For what it's worth, I would have supported you guys in the final as I'm sick of Cas fans arrogant attitude. Like you against us, we have a terrible record against Cas and we need to break the hoodoo! And last but not least, to all those people who wrote this team off.

To all those people who critisized this team...tonight's for you.



K. Sinfield, GF 2011 PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am

Posts: 763

The game last night was many things, "cracking" isn't one of them. al283

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Tue Feb 14, 2006 9:38 pm

Posts: 292

Really disappointed - 2 years running we have come up just short.



Fonua immense last night, how many carries & metres made ?? Replacing that will be nigh on impossible.



Major positives - absolute commitment from the squad, fitness & conditioning - Leeds were blowing well before us. Couldn't believe Cuthbertson forced that drop out with a kick on about the 27th offload last tackle !! BUT I think they outskilled us in their offloads & all round handling, our defence was mainly exceptional but needed to be.



Next year will be tougher with Wire, Wigan & Saints likely to be stronger, maybe Hudds. too, not to mention Salford & Cats ( if they survive today ).



Agree massive overall improvement in the club - 4 years ago the last two years would have been a fantasy. IF we are to step up I think it is attack that needs the focus, whether that is some assistance in the coaching for Radders or adding creativity & pace in the squad or both.



Still massive congratulations to AP, Radders all the back room staff & the players for two great years Mrs Barista

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am

Posts: 25139

Location: West Yorkshire

rodney_trotter wrote: Yourself, knocker and barista should really stop bickering. I'd understand if you're all still at school but I don't think you are

I never bicker with WIZEB. I just share my honest thoughts from the ground during a game about the potential outcome. Right again last night, sadly. I never bicker with WIZEB. I just share my honest thoughts from the ground during a game about the potential outcome. Right again last night, sadly. WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm

Posts: 9718

Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire

Mrs Barista wrote: I never bicker with WIZEB. I just share my honest thoughts from the ground during a game about the potential outcome. Right again last night, sadly.



Too bad a head to bicker.

Just sat at my Leeds hotel bar sinking a Stella to nurse me round. Too bad a head to bicker.Just sat at my Leeds hotel bar sinking a Stella to nurse me round. Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm

Posts: 1757

WIZEB wrote:

Just sat at my Leeds hotel bar sinking a Stella to nurse me round. Too bad a head to bicker.Just sat at my Leeds hotel bar sinking a Stella to nurse me round.

Try a pint of very strong cider, always works for me , although I dont really like cider Try a pint of very strong cider, always works for me , although I dont really like cider WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm

Posts: 9718

Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire

Tinkerman23 wrote: Try a pint of very strong cider, always works for me , although I dont really like cider



Five Stella consumed and heading shortly to the Groves Inn for some hand pulled bitter.

I may get a few more down before this afties 3-38pm train back to Ull.

Quite like this Clayton hotel. It's fanny central.

Hen nights just arrived at the bar.

The Groves might have to wait. ☺ Five Stella consumed and heading shortly to the Groves Inn for some hand pulled bitter.I may get a few more down before this afties 3-38pm train back to Ull.Quite like this Clayton hotel. It's fanny central.Hen nights just arrived at the bar.The Groves might have to wait. ☺ ComeOnYouUll

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am

Posts: 17527

We have to remember that two years ago we'd been well beaten at home by Leeds in the Challenge Cup quarter finals. We then limped into the top eight by winning at Craven Park in round 22 before being hammered at home by Wigan and we then went on to lose six out of seven Super 8 matches and finished fourteen points off the top four.



Back to back Cup wins and two third place finishes since then is terrific progression. knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm

Posts: 3984

Location: Letchworth Garden City,

Brian McDermot said that was the best 25 minutes Leeds have played for a very, very long time. That we came back to be only 6 behind at the break is a credit to the endeavour the players put in. That we put ourselves in front shows how good a side we are.

However mistakes were made - thought Shaul could have done better for Ward's try were he just looked and did nothing to stop it, was one that stood out in the first half, but there were plenty of others that do need looking at (Tackling for their last try was very poor) and no doubt will be looked at so that we can be better in the future.



The effort was outstanding, Ellis running down Walker in the second half was incredible but just execution was lacking at times, the last 10 minutes we just did not control things as we should have (As Radford mentioned), against a side like Leeds you can't afford to do that.



Whilst Leeds were superb that first 25 minutes you can't help but wonder if how we played that first segment was in any way influenced by the team only getting to the ground an hour before kickoff, it certainly can't have helped what with all the pressure of the game being there in any case. why you would want to leave it so late to leave on a Friday afternoon is anyone's guess but that needs to be addressed as a matter of course.



Very positive season, some disappointments of course but then it wouldn't be Hull FC if it was all perfect. PreviousNext Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: ant1, B&WFAN, bellyboy, Cardiff_05, Chris71, CM Punk, ComeOnYouUll, Fields of Fire, FoD FC Army, fosdyke99, knockersbumpMKII, Marcus's Bicycle, Maverick Rhino, reliant robin, Tarquin Fuego, tezmil1, Tinkerman23 and 293 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 1 ... 15 181 posts • Page 18 of 19 Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,640,656 2,005 76,259 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE v SHEFFIELD TODAY : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV TOMORROW : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV TOMORROW : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























