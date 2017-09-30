|
rodney_trotter wrote:
Yourself, knocker and barista should really stop bickering. I'd understand if you're all still at school but I don't think you are
Bickering?
The t0sser wanted Radford sacked 3 seasons ago.
We've just won 2 Challenge Cups and reached 2 Super League semi-finals.
The fooking moron would of had us on our knees if he'd of had his way!
Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:21 am
Freddie Miller. wrote:
Enjoyed the game and Leeds deserved their win. Appropriate that the 2 runaway leaders in the league will contest the Grand Final.
2 cracking semi's. Honestly thought it would be a Hull v Cas final. We threw everything at you for the first 20 minutes, so it is a bit unfair for some FC supporters blaming the team for "starting slowly".
For what it's worth, I would have supported you guys in the final as I'm sick of Cas fans arrogant attitude. Like you against us, we have a terrible record against Cas and we need to break the hoodoo!
And last but not least, to all those people who wrote this team off.
To all those people who critisized this team...tonight's for you.
K. Sinfield, GF 2011
Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:33 am
The game last night was many things, "cracking" isn't one of them.
Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:59 am
Really disappointed - 2 years running we have come up just short.
Fonua immense last night, how many carries & metres made ?? Replacing that will be nigh on impossible.
Major positives - absolute commitment from the squad, fitness & conditioning - Leeds were blowing well before us. Couldn't believe Cuthbertson forced that drop out with a kick on about the 27th offload last tackle !! BUT I think they outskilled us in their offloads & all round handling, our defence was mainly exceptional but needed to be.
Next year will be tougher with Wire, Wigan & Saints likely to be stronger, maybe Hudds. too, not to mention Salford & Cats ( if they survive today ).
Agree massive overall improvement in the club - 4 years ago the last two years would have been a fantasy. IF we are to step up I think it is attack that needs the focus, whether that is some assistance in the coaching for Radders or adding creativity & pace in the squad or both.
Still massive congratulations to AP, Radders all the back room staff & the players for two great years
Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:07 am
rodney_trotter wrote:
Yourself, knocker and barista should really stop bickering. I'd understand if you're all still at school but I don't think you are
I never bicker with WIZEB. I just share my honest thoughts from the ground during a game about the potential outcome. Right again last night, sadly.
Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:15 am
Mrs Barista wrote:
I never bicker with WIZEB. I just share my honest thoughts from the ground during a game about the potential outcome. Right again last night, sadly.
Too bad a head to bicker.
Just sat at my Leeds hotel bar sinking a Stella to nurse me round.
Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:44 am
WIZEB wrote:
Too bad a head to bicker.
Just sat at my Leeds hotel bar sinking a Stella to nurse me round.
Try a pint of very strong cider, always works for me , although I dont really like cider
Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:55 am
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Try a pint of very strong cider, always works for me , although I dont really like cider
Five Stella consumed and heading shortly to the Groves Inn for some hand pulled bitter.
I may get a few more down before this afties 3-38pm train back to Ull.
Quite like this Clayton hotel. It's fanny central.
Hen nights just arrived at the bar.
The Groves might have to wait. ☺
Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:59 am
We have to remember that two years ago we'd been well beaten at home by Leeds in the Challenge Cup quarter finals. We then limped into the top eight by winning at Craven Park in round 22 before being hammered at home by Wigan and we then went on to lose six out of seven Super 8 matches and finished fourteen points off the top four.
Back to back Cup wins and two third place finishes since then is terrific progression.
Sat Sep 30, 2017 12:12 pm
Brian McDermot said that was the best 25 minutes Leeds have played for a very, very long time. That we came back to be only 6 behind at the break is a credit to the endeavour the players put in. That we put ourselves in front shows how good a side we are.
However mistakes were made - thought Shaul could have done better for Ward's try were he just looked and did nothing to stop it, was one that stood out in the first half, but there were plenty of others that do need looking at (Tackling for their last try was very poor) and no doubt will be looked at so that we can be better in the future.
The effort was outstanding, Ellis running down Walker in the second half was incredible but just execution was lacking at times, the last 10 minutes we just did not control things as we should have (As Radford mentioned), against a side like Leeds you can't afford to do that.
Whilst Leeds were superb that first 25 minutes you can't help but wonder if how we played that first segment was in any way influenced by the team only getting to the ground an hour before kickoff, it certainly can't have helped what with all the pressure of the game being there in any case. why you would want to leave it so late to leave on a Friday afternoon is anyone's guess but that needs to be addressed as a matter of course.
Very positive season, some disappointments of course but then it wouldn't be Hull FC if it was all perfect.
