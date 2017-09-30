Really disappointed - 2 years running we have come up just short.



Fonua immense last night, how many carries & metres made ?? Replacing that will be nigh on impossible.



Major positives - absolute commitment from the squad, fitness & conditioning - Leeds were blowing well before us. Couldn't believe Cuthbertson forced that drop out with a kick on about the 27th offload last tackle !! BUT I think they outskilled us in their offloads & all round handling, our defence was mainly exceptional but needed to be.



Next year will be tougher with Wire, Wigan & Saints likely to be stronger, maybe Hudds. too, not to mention Salford & Cats ( if they survive today ).



Agree massive overall improvement in the club - 4 years ago the last two years would have been a fantasy. IF we are to step up I think it is attack that needs the focus, whether that is some assistance in the coaching for Radders or adding creativity & pace in the squad or both.



Still massive congratulations to AP, Radders all the back room staff & the players for two great years