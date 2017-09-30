WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds v Hull FC

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds v Hull FC

Post a reply
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:09 am
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9715
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
rodney_trotter wrote:
Yourself, knocker and barista should really stop bickering. I'd understand if you're all still at school but I don't think you are


Bickering?
The t0sser wanted Radford sacked 3 seasons ago.
We've just won 2 Challenge Cups and reached 2 Super League semi-finals.
The fooking moron would of had us on our knees if he'd of had his way!
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:21 am
chunkyhugo User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 18, 2009 11:03 am
Posts: 512
Location: East Leeds
Freddie Miller. wrote:
Enjoyed the game and Leeds deserved their win. Appropriate that the 2 runaway leaders in the league will contest the Grand Final.

2 cracking semi's. Honestly thought it would be a Hull v Cas final. We threw everything at you for the first 20 minutes, so it is a bit unfair for some FC supporters blaming the team for "starting slowly".
For what it's worth, I would have supported you guys in the final as I'm sick of Cas fans arrogant attitude. Like you against us, we have a terrible record against Cas and we need to break the hoodoo!
And last but not least, to all those people who wrote this team off.
To all those people who critisized this team...tonight's for you.

K. Sinfield, GF 2011
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BESTY, Bombed Out, Bullsmad, Cardiff_05, chunkyhugo, DABHAND, fosdyke99, K-Diddy, Marcus's Bicycle, mosher, Mr Incredihull, paperboy, pmarrow, rodney_trotter, tommyfinn, weighman and 329 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,640,5932,32276,2594,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM