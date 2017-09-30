Freddie Miller. wrote:
Enjoyed the game and Leeds deserved their win. Appropriate that the 2 runaway leaders in the league will contest the Grand Final.
2 cracking semi's. Honestly thought it would be a Hull v Cas final. We threw everything at you for the first 20 minutes, so it is a bit unfair for some FC supporters blaming the team for "starting slowly".
For what it's worth, I would have supported you guys in the final as I'm sick of Cas fans arrogant attitude. Like you against us, we have a terrible record against Cas and we need to break the hoodoo!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: BESTY, Bombed Out, Bullsmad, Cardiff_05, chunkyhugo, DABHAND, fosdyke99, K-Diddy, Marcus's Bicycle, mosher, Mr Incredihull, paperboy, pmarrow, rodney_trotter, tommyfinn, weighman and 329 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,640,593
|2,322
|76,259
|4,491
|SET
|