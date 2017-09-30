ComeOnYouUll

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am

Posts: 17526



Best team won last night. We paid the price for a very slow start although we did well to get back into the game.



We probably made 'par' for the season, we were the third best team in the league. Outstanding at times but lacking somewhat in consistency and prone to too many poor performances. Our home form certainly needs to be addressed.



All in all though another great season. Cup winners and a top four place is a very pleasing return.

Joined: Sun Sep 08, 2002 8:32 am

Posts: 12487

Location: Elloughton

Why why why did we play like it was a kick about in the park for the first 20? We should have come out all guns blazing. Such a slow ptb and pack failed to make the meters at first.



Then for a while we start playing like Hull FC and then go to sleep for a bit before finishing the game really strongly. Last night was a lesson in playing for the full 80.... again.



I thought when we were playing and not sleeping we were actually the better team, which is really frustrating. Leeds on the other hand played consistently for the full 80 and took their opportunities.



No complaints from me, better team on the night won. Well done Leeds.



It's been a great season. One to remember. I'd really hope to see us at Old Trafford this year, I think the lads and fans deserved that. However, I'll happily take a narrow defeat in the semi and a challenge cup win on the back of some of the most entertaining games and tries ever in a Hull FC season. That for me in the most pleasing thing, we are great to watch, we don't win by drives down the middle.



Well done Radford and the full squad. Enjoy a well earned rest. All the very best particularly to Ellis, Fonua and Michaels.

Joined: Sun Sep 08, 2002 8:32 am

Posts: 12487

Location: Elloughton

Hull FC moment of the game for me was defending 3 (maybe 4?) sets of 6, some of it on our own line and then going 90 meters on the next 6 and scoring. Brilliant and worthy of the semi final.

Joined: Mon Sep 04, 2006 11:39 am

Posts: 5483

Location: Hull



Website Mon Sep 04, 2006 11:39 am5483Hull I don't think they needs to be a big post mortem, we did start slow but I think it was more down to Leeds starting really well. We did well to keep them down to 12 points and to come back strong. We actually won the last 60 minutes 16 - 6.



Disappointed with the last effort on Sutcliffe but in the end it came down to a missed goal kick. We will be better for that experience another lesson learnt this team is going enough to grow together. We didn't disgrace ourselves and probably could have played smarter.



This club is where us as supporters want it to be and we will lose the big games and we will win them. What's important is we are in them.



Joined: Sun Nov 20, 2011 2:44 am

Posts: 429

Location: Australia

Enjoyed the game and Leeds deserved their win. Appropriate that the 2 runaway leaders in the league will contest the Grand Final. BESTY Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2004 11:40 am

Posts: 2456

pmarrow wrote: I don't think they needs to be a big post mortem, we did start slow but I think it was more down to Leeds starting really well. We did well to keep them down to 12 points and to come back strong. We actually won the last 60 minutes 16 - 6.



Disappointed with the last effort on Sutcliffe but in the end it came down to a missed goal kick. We will be better for that experience another lesson learnt this team is going enough to grow together. We didn't disgrace ourselves and probably could have played smarter.



This club is where us as supporters want it to be and we will lose the big games and we will win them. What's important is we are in them.



Agree 100% and to be fair I've yet to hear anyone say any different, we're in the mix and if you don't perform to the best and the opposition do then more often than not we'll get beat. Roll on next year.

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm

Posts: 26431

No complaints from me about the result. I thought leeds were the better team and played really well whereas we were off the pace for much of the match and looked like we thought we just had to turn up to win. leeds looked like a side who knew they had to fight tooth and nail for the win and we looked like a side thinking about next week v cas.



Despite all that we still only lost by virtue of a missed goal kick.



Goal line defence was pretty good but all of the tries were pretty soft



I think the league will be more competitive next year and we will need to be significantly better to be in the mix IMO. League form has been patchy and some of the home performances have been unacceptable.



It's great that we've won the cup but this is probably the weakest SL ever and we've missed a real opportunity for this group to go down in the club's history for me.



Anyway, looking forward to next season TOMCAT

Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2002 12:20 pm

Posts: 1738

Location: Happy Valley

Well Done FC on being a part of a great, finely balanced Semi Final. Your travelling Fans were great, their reception of the players at the end of the match was brilliant. It was a great venue and occasion for Ellis to make his final bow, a club legend for both clubs. See you next year



Posts: 9715

Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



