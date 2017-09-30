Best team won last night. We paid the price for a very slow start although we did well to get back into the game.
We probably made 'par' for the season, we were the third best team in the league. Outstanding at times but lacking somewhat in consistency and prone to too many poor performances. Our home form certainly needs to be addressed.
All in all though another great season. Cup winners and a top four place is a very pleasing return.
