Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:10 am
Best team won last night. We paid the price for a very slow start although we did well to get back into the game.

We probably made 'par' for the season, we were the third best team in the league. Outstanding at times but lacking somewhat in consistency and prone to too many poor performances. Our home form certainly needs to be addressed.

All in all though another great season. Cup winners and a top four place is a very pleasing return.
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:57 am
Why why why did we play like it was a kick about in the park for the first 20? We should have come out all guns blazing. Such a slow ptb and pack failed to make the meters at first.

Then for a while we start playing like Hull FC and then go to sleep for a bit before finishing the game really strongly. Last night was a lesson in playing for the full 80.... again.

I thought when we were playing and not sleeping we were actually the better team, which is really frustrating. Leeds on the other hand played consistently for the full 80 and took their opportunities.

No complaints from me, better team on the night won. Well done Leeds.

It's been a great season. One to remember. I'd really hope to see us at Old Trafford this year, I think the lads and fans deserved that. However, I'll happily take a narrow defeat in the semi and a challenge cup win on the back of some of the most entertaining games and tries ever in a Hull FC season. That for me in the most pleasing thing, we are great to watch, we don't win by drives down the middle.

Well done Radders and the full squad. Enjoy a well earned rest. All the very best particarly to Ellis, Fonua and Michaels.
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 7:03 am
Hull FC moment of the game for me was defending 3 (maybe 4?) sets of 6, some of it on our own line and then going 90 meters on the next 6 and scoring. Brilliant and worthy of the semi final.
