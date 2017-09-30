Why why why did we play like it was a kick about in the park for the first 20? We should have come out all guns blazing. Such a slow ptb and pack failed to make the meters at first.



Then for a while we start playing like Hull FC and then go to sleep for a bit before finishing the game really strongly. Last night was a lesson in playing for the full 80.... again.



I thought when we were playing and not sleeping we were actually the better team, which is really frustrating. Leeds on the other hand played consistently for the full 80 and took their opportunities.



No complaints from me, better team on the night won. Well done Leeds.



It's been a great season. One to remember. I'd really hope to see us at Old Trafford this year, I think the lads and fans deserved that. However, I'll happily take a narrow defeat in the semi and a challenge cup win on the back of some of the most entertaining games and tries ever in a Hull FC season. That for me in the most pleasing thing, we are great to watch, we don't win by drives down the middle.



Well done Radders and the full squad. Enjoy a well earned rest. All the very best particarly to Ellis, Fonua and Michaels.