Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:29 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25136
Location: West Yorkshire
bonaire wrote:
Not only that but we never even had a play the ball in their 20.We couldnt get out of our own half.

2nd placed Leeds' pack came out firing at home. What you'd expect really, on paper.
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:33 pm
HFC Boy User avatar
Joined: Sat Nov 30, 2002 9:31 am
Posts: 3170
Location: North Hull
We conceded 2 soft tries defencely, but gave ourselves a chance after a slow start .
Great effort , very proud. Great season .
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:36 pm
Sebasteeno User avatar
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 4952
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
We remind me of Warrington post Cullen and Briers and when Tony Smith took over - like them weve turned into a good side but not a truly champion one. Unfortunately winning the CC or LLS does not make you the best team in the comp - only winning the GF does that and Warrington never achieved it and we have just failed again
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:40 pm
Joined: Wed Sep 07, 2005 6:39 pm
Posts: 5000
Location: Caerdydd
Absolutely gutted. Has been a great season, another Challenge Cup win, another Lance Todd Trophy, another Man of Steel nominee, more appearances in the SL Dream Team, another top 4 finish and a semi-final. Close but not cigar tonight, we weren't anywhere near our best but no complaints. Another great season and well done to Lee and the team for another memorable season.

2018 - we go again!
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:43 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4820
we may have not won the GF but we will get there, This has still been 2 fantastic years to follow Hull FC,
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:47 pm
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1756
hull2524 wrote:
we may have not won the GF but we will get there, This has still been 2 fantastic years to follow Hull FC,

Sickly
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:49 pm
UllFC User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14924
Sebasteeno wrote:
We remind me of Warrington post Cullen and Briers and when Tony Smith took over - like them weve turned into a good side but not a truly champion one. Unfortunately winning the CC or LLS does not make you the best team in the comp - only winning the GF does that and Warrington never achieved it and we have just failed again


I'm not overly concerned, the core of the team is still young and there is no reason we can't challenge again next year. There's also a lot of stability with Paea coming back and Hadley and Abdul returning.

I think we put too much pressure on ourselves by losing easier games earlier on such as Leigh at home, not turning up at the Magic Weekend. Cas and Leeds have been able to rest players in recent weeks and its helped them get to the final.
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:00 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4820
Sickly? whys that? please tell
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:54 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3982
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Thought our defence was outstanding! !!! Apart from the leeds tries, when we was very poor, completely gutted

In parts yes, but in other parts not at all. We missed a fair few tackles and allowed Leeds to offload at will far too often.
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:51 pm
Tarquin Fuego User avatar
Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:23 am
Posts: 2087
Location: United Kingdom
It seems it's easier to win a 4 round knockouts cup comp than to win a 31 round comp
Brave gallant effort over the season
I have lost interest
