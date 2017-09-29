Sebasteeno wrote: We remind me of Warrington post Cullen and Briers and when Tony Smith took over - like them weve turned into a good side but not a truly champion one. Unfortunately winning the CC or LLS does not make you the best team in the comp - only winning the GF does that and Warrington never achieved it and we have just failed again

I'm not overly concerned, the core of the team is still young and there is no reason we can't challenge again next year. There's also a lot of stability with Paea coming back and Hadley and Abdul returning.I think we put too much pressure on ourselves by losing easier games earlier on such as Leigh at home, not turning up at the Magic Weekend. Cas and Leeds have been able to rest players in recent weeks and its helped them get to the final.