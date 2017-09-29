WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds v Hull FC

Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 8:15 pm
knockersbumpMKII
ccs wrote:
... and you always bite.

The fault is with Barista, deliberately posting in direct conflict to the AUP.
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 8:17 pm
World of Redboy
Free-scoring winger
Brilliant skill by Connor for Manu!!!!!
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 8:18 pm
World of Redboy
Free-scoring winger
The skills shown by Connor are far superior to Griffin as a centre
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 8:22 pm
Cardiff_05
Absolute magic from Connor. Twice tonight!
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 8:28 pm
World of Redboy
Free-scoring winger
Poor defending to level it up
