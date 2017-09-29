WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds v Hull FC

Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 7:05 pm
bonaire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1752
we are just not in the game.
Havnt been in their 20 yet
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 7:09 pm
World of Redboy
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Apr 01, 2003 8:08 pm
Posts: 2040
Location: The Land Of The Sand
Another poor error by Watts
Diablo1967 said ''A pub-landlord running a professional sporting outfit in the best league in the hemisphere? Laughable''
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 7:12 pm
bonaire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1752
World of Redboy wrote:
Another poor error by Watts


yes two errors two tries

I think Radford needs to pull him off and get his head right
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 7:13 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3975
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Mrs Barista wrote:
Season over. Been a good one though.

Good, we don't deserve anything, we're utter gash.
We are playing post cr @P on the forum game right?
Last edited by knockersbumpMKII on Fri Sep 29, 2017 7:16 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 7:15 pm
bonaire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1752
Every last tackle kick has been inside our own half.
