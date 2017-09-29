WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds v Hull FC

Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:16 am
Towns88 wrote:
absolutely tipping it down. Favours leeds a little ?.


Wouldn't have thought so, not really a wet weather team and we prefer to offload and keep the ball alive. A wet weather forward battle should suit Hull.
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:20 am
Well, I just about have enough energy left after last night to type a post! Good luck tonight. As much as I'd prefer to play Leeds next week, I've always had a soft spot for Hull and would love it to be us contesting the Grand Final next Saturday. I believe it should be the best 2 sides in the final, and on each sides day we are the best 2 sides this year imo. I think if it is us v you guys it could be one of the best Grand Finals ever played, and the atmosphere would be electric. Hope the weather dries up for tonight, enjoy!
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:46 am
Confident tonight, fancy us by about 14/16 points . Defence will win us it .
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:49 am
PrinterThe wrote:
Wouldn't have thought so, not really a wet weather team and we prefer to offload and keep the ball alive. A wet weather forward battle should suit Hull.

Yep, it poured down at the Keepmoat IIRC?! :lol:
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 12:51 pm
Good luck tonight (wakey fan)
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 1:07 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
Wouldn't have thought so, not really a wet weather team and we prefer to offload and keep the ball alive. A wet weather forward battle should suit Hull.



Didn't you beat hull 10 7 in a wet game at headingley 3 months ago. Hull also played saints a few weeks after and it tipped it down and they lost and stunk the place out, granted they also beat saints 8 6 when it tipped it down too.
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 1:45 pm
5 hours to go, been at work for an hour now and haven't actually done anything apart from hiding from my boss, just counting down the minutes.
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 2:34 pm
Just gonna set off. Can't wait but not very confident. Seen far too many losses at headingley
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 2:41 pm
Hopefully the redevelopment and reduced capacity takes away some of Leeds' advantage.

Our terrible Headingley record has to impove soon, doesn't it..?
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 2:48 pm
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
Hopefully the redevelopment and reduced capacity takes away some of Leeds' advantage.

Our terrible Headingley record has to impove soon, doesn't it..?

I think this is the best chance we'll ever get. I DJd at the first game without the South Stand and the difference is massive. In the same way moving from the Boulevard to the KC dispersed the 3Ders, the South Standers are now spread out and it really showed. A full B&W Western Terrace along with those in the North Stand and there will definitely be an FC presence greater than ever before imo
