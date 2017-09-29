|
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1191
|
Towns88 wrote:
absolutely tipping it down. Favours leeds a little ?.
Wouldn't have thought so, not really a wet weather team and we prefer to offload and keep the ball alive. A wet weather forward battle should suit Hull.
|
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:20 am
|
Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 442
Location: derbyshire
|
Well, I just about have enough energy left after last night to type a post! Good luck tonight. As much as I'd prefer to play Leeds next week, I've always had a soft spot for Hull and would love it to be us contesting the Grand Final next Saturday. I believe it should be the best 2 sides in the final, and on each sides day we are the best 2 sides this year imo. I think if it is us v you guys it could be one of the best Grand Finals ever played, and the atmosphere would be electric. Hope the weather dries up for tonight, enjoy!
|
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:46 am
|
Joined: Mon Jun 08, 2009 8:44 pm
Posts: 842
|
Confident tonight, fancy us by about 14/16 points . Defence will win us it .
|
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:49 am
|
Joined: Sun May 02, 2010 3:10 pm
Posts: 812
Location: Playing League on The Close
|
PrinterThe wrote:
Wouldn't have thought so, not really a wet weather team and we prefer to offload and keep the ball alive. A wet weather forward battle should suit Hull.
Yep, it poured down at the Keepmoat IIRC?!
|
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 12:51 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jun 17, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 5
|
Good luck tonight (wakey fan)
|
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 1:07 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3456
|
PrinterThe wrote:
Wouldn't have thought so, not really a wet weather team and we prefer to offload and keep the ball alive. A wet weather forward battle should suit Hull.
Didn't you beat hull 10 7 in a wet game at headingley 3 months ago. Hull also played saints a few weeks after and it tipped it down and they lost and stunk the place out, granted they also beat saints 8 6 when it tipped it down too.
|
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 1:45 pm
|
Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1157
Location: Inside my own head
|
5 hours to go, been at work for an hour now and haven't actually done anything apart from hiding from my boss, just counting down the minutes.
|
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 2:34 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26430
|
Just gonna set off. Can't wait but not very confident. Seen far too many losses at headingley
|
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 2:41 pm
|
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17523
|
Hopefully the redevelopment and reduced capacity takes away some of Leeds' advantage.
Our terrible Headingley record has to impove soon, doesn't it..?
|
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 2:48 pm
|
Karen
100% League Network
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10171
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
|
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
Hopefully the redevelopment and reduced capacity takes away some of Leeds' advantage.
Our terrible Headingley record has to impove soon, doesn't it..?
I think this is the best chance we'll ever get. I DJd at the first game without the South Stand and the difference is massive. In the same way moving from the Boulevard to the KC dispersed the 3Ders, the South Standers are now spread out and it really showed. A full B&W Western Terrace along with those in the North Stand and there will definitely be an FC presence greater than ever before imo
|
Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Armavinit, bellyboy, BESTY, caslad75, ComeOnYouUll, Dave K., FC-Steward, fosdyke99, fun time frankie, Hutchie, item ardull, Jake the Peg, Karen, knockersbumpMKII, Largeparts, London FC Fan, Marcus's Bicycle, Mardylad, NEwildcat, Parkside Freddie, PCollinson1990, PrinterThe, rodney_trotter, The FC Aces, Tinkerman23, yorksguy1865 and 230 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,640,072
|2,221
|76,253
|4,491
|SET
|