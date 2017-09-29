Well, I just about have enough energy left after last night to type a post! Good luck tonight. As much as I'd prefer to play Leeds next week, I've always had a soft spot for Hull and would love it to be us contesting the Grand Final next Saturday. I believe it should be the best 2 sides in the final, and on each sides day we are the best 2 sides this year imo. I think if it is us v you guys it could be one of the best Grand Finals ever played, and the atmosphere would be electric. Hope the weather dries up for tonight, enjoy!