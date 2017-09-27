WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds v Hull FC

Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 7:55 pm
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7143
Location: Here there and everywhere
old frightful wrote:
There are now 8 seats available on our bus because people have said they can't get tickets. This in spite of there being plenty left in the North Stand.

https://tickets.therhinos.co.uk/PagesPu ... +6z3F+2MQ=

I really don't know what is wrong with some people, this is arguably our second biggest game this season, you can buy tickets from the comfort of your chair and print them off with no hassle whatsoever.

Unless you don't have access to a computer and printer, there's really no excuse.


100% agree. Been seeing on the Leeds forum about the apathy some Leeds fans have.

What would a fan buy a season ticket to watch a dozen games which don't really mean that much time get to a do or die okay off game and not bother. Baffles me.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 7:58 pm
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1172
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
100% agree. Been seeing on the Leeds forum about the apathy some Leeds fans have.

What would a fan buy a season ticket to watch a dozen games which don't really mean that much time get to a do or die okay off game and not bother. Baffles me.


TBF that fan in question is one of those that likes to moan about EVERYTHING. If he won £5m on the lottery he'd moan that the previous weeks winner won £10m
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:06 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25119
Location: West Yorkshire
PrinterThe wrote:
TBF that fan in question is one of those that likes to moan about EVERYTHING. If he won £5m on the lottery he'd moan that the previous weeks winner won £10m

We know the type. Not in short supply round here either. :lol:
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 5:04 am
Armavinit User avatar
Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 674
Mrs Barista wrote:
We know the type. Not in short supply round here either. :lol:

Now now, coffee girl. Some fans support from a distance.
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 5:08 am
Armavinit User avatar
Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 674
WIZEB wrote:
Just as long as you weren't being ultra negative.

Skyrack Friday afternoon for me Patton, lucky Jack Harrison shirt, got to do it sometime. Me, I’m always ultra positive.
