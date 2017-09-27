old frightful wrote:

There are now 8 seats available on our bus because people have said they can't get tickets. This in spite of there being plenty left in the North Stand.I really don't know what is wrong with some people, this is arguably our second biggest game this season, you can buy tickets from the comfort of your chair and print them off with no hassle whatsoever.Unless you don't have access to a computer and printer, there's really no excuse.