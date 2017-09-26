WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds v Hull FC

Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:20 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
I behaved very well in the Castleford stand last week. :lol:


Just as long as you weren't being ultra negative.
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:41 pm
WIZEB wrote:
Just as long as you weren't being ultra negative.

The worst sort of fan. Go to games and everything. :D

Well, full strength according to Radford. Just as well with Leeds being decimated by the loss of, er, Delaney.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:08 am
Leeds fan here - regardless of your inability to win at Headingley in 10 years, you could suggest this is the time where the gulf in class between both sides probably weighs significantly in your favour. If both sides are at their best, you would have to suggest that Hull will win by 10 points although it would always be foolish to rule out a Leeds side in play off rugby, even if the rudders of Peacock and Sinfield have left the Leeds ship.

The Carnegie Stand terrace has sold out, there are (I believe) limited tickets in the seating of the North Stand and Carnegie Stands and limited numbers on the Western Terrace. You'll see the South Stand pretty much completely demolished now, so an odd experience as one long side of the ground is essentially non-existent.

Friday night is your time, your ticket to Old Trafford is waiting to be taken.

Edit: I took this picture yesterday if anyone is curious as to what the ground will be looking like (although come Friday I suspect it will be completely or nearly cleared).

Image
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:18 am
No surprises.....

1. Jamie Shaul
2. Mahe Fonua
3. Carlos Tuimavave
4. Josh Griffin
5. Fetuli Talanoa
6. Albert Kelly
7. Marc Sneyd
8. Scott Taylor
9. Danny Houghton
10. Liam Watts
12. Mark Minichiello
13. Gareth Ellis(c)
14. Jake Connor
15. Chris Green
16. Jordan Thompson
17. Danny Washbrook
21. Sika Manu
22. Josh Bowden
28. Brad Fash

1 Ashton Golding
2 Tom Briscoe
3 Kallum Watkins
4 Joel Moon
5 Ryan Hall
6 Danny McGuire (c)
7 Rob Burrow
9 Matt Parcell
10 Adam Cuthbertson
11 Jamie Jones-Buchanan
12 Carl Ablett
13 Stevie Ward
14 Liam Sutcliffe
16 Brad Singleton
17 Mitch Garbutt
18 Jimmy Keinhorst
19 Brett Ferres
20 Anthony Mullally
31 Jack Walker
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 12:24 pm
Fash & Thompson the miss out me thinks.

Can't wait for Friday hopefully be a cracking game.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 2:27 pm
Shaul
Fonua
Carlos
Connor
Talanoa
Kelly
Sneyd
Taylor
Houghton
watts
Mini
Manu
Ellis

Subs
Bowden
Green
Washy
Griffin
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 2:31 pm
Chris71 wrote:
Fash & Thompson the miss out me thinks.

Can't wait for Friday hopefully be a cracking game.



Agree with that Chris.Fash will be unlucky to miss out but Radford will find a place for Griffin on the bench.
Brave man not to start Connor at right centre.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:21 pm
Fash over Griffin on the bench for me
