Leeds fan here - regardless of your inability to win at Headingley in 10 years, you could suggest this is the time where the gulf in class between both sides probably weighs significantly in your favour. If both sides are at their best, you would have to suggest that Hull will win by 10 points although it would always be foolish to rule out a Leeds side in play off rugby, even if the rudders of Peacock and Sinfield have left the Leeds ship.The Carnegie Stand terrace has sold out, there are (I believe) limited tickets in the seating of the North Stand and Carnegie Stands and limited numbers on the Western Terrace. You'll see the South Stand pretty much completely demolished now, so an odd experience as one long side of the ground is essentially non-existent.Friday night is your time, your ticket to Old Trafford is waiting to be taken.Edit: I took this picture yesterday if anyone is curious as to what the ground will be looking like (although come Friday I suspect it will be completely or nearly cleared).