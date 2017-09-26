WIZEB wrote:
Just as long as you weren't being ultra negative.
The worst sort
of fan. Go to games and everything.
Well, full strength according to Radford. Just as well with Leeds being decimated by the loss of, er, Delaney.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bombed Out, DannyB, DiggerHFC, easthullwesty, GentlemanJohn, Jake the Peg, K-Diddy, Marcus's Bicycle, old frightful, shauney, threepennystander, unknownlegend, Wilde 3, yorksguy1865 and 305 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,638,207
|2,720
|76,249
|4,491
|SET
|