WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds v Hull FC

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds v Hull FC

Post a reply
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:20 pm
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9710
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Mrs Barista wrote:
I behaved very well in the Castleford stand last week. :lol:


Just as long as you weren't being ultra negative.
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:41 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25117
Location: West Yorkshire
WIZEB wrote:
Just as long as you weren't being ultra negative.

The worst sort of fan. Go to games and everything. :D

Well, full strength according to Radford. Just as well with Leeds being decimated by the loss of, er, Delaney.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bombed Out, DannyB, DiggerHFC, easthullwesty, GentlemanJohn, Jake the Peg, K-Diddy, Marcus's Bicycle, old frightful, shauney, threepennystander, unknownlegend, Wilde 3, yorksguy1865 and 305 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,638,2072,72076,2494,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM