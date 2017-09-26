WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds v Hull FC

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds v Hull FC

Post a reply
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 11:32 am
Wellsy13 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:42 pm
Posts: 9774
Location: Hull
Thank God it's not Child or Hicks.
Image
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 11:49 am
UllFC User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14918
ccs wrote:
Phil Bentham will ref the game.

Child gets the cas match.


Hallelujah! :BOW: :BOW: :BOW:
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 12:44 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2822
Wellsy13 wrote:
Thank God it's not Child or Hicks.


How about Hicks for the video ref??
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 1:27 pm
yorksguy1865 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1149
Location: Inside my own head
First hurdle overcome, got Bentham, best of a bad bunch, breathing ever so slightly easier. I haven't got any nails left and its only Tuesday! So bloody nervous!!
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 1:33 pm
yorksguy1865 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1149
Location: Inside my own head
Club have tweeted that we have sold our allocation, got another small batch coming and with everyone on here saying about the amount of our fans buying tickets in other parts of the ground we might actually drown out the headache of that bleeding band :D :D :D
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 2:47 pm
rodney_trotter User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Mar 28, 2012 1:54 pm
Posts: 174
After the match against Cas I was initially feeling quite confident about playing Leeds but now I think it will be an extremely tough game.

I don't think it will be a big scoring match and I expect errors and discipline will play a huge part in getting the result. We need to be clinical and professional

It can't come soon enough and I'm looking forward to arguably the biggest test for us this season (since we didn't make it to the final last year)
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:39 pm
Sebasteeno User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 4949
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
The time is ours - We'll beat Leeds and we'll be in the GF hopefully against Cas. After that of course i want to win but i wouldnt be too unhappy for Cas to win it - It'll just be awesome for FC & Cas to upset the rugby elite and contest the GF
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: anijay, C for Cuckoo, DABHAND, DannyB, FC Here FC There, FrEaK-HullFC, Homenaway, Jake the Peg, Lincoln Imp, Marcus's Bicycle, Roggiehrlfc1, Stanley Unwin, Upanunder, x teacher and 275 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,638,1682,75576,2464,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM