WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds v Hull FC

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds v Hull FC

Post a reply
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 11:32 am
Wellsy13 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:42 pm
Posts: 9774
Location: Hull
Thank God it's not Child or Hicks.
Image
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 11:49 am
UllFC User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14918
ccs wrote:
Phil Bentham will ref the game.

Child gets the cas match.


Hallelujah! :BOW: :BOW: :BOW:
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: al283, anijay, BESTY, Bull Mania, C for Cuckoo, DannyB, Darrell, DrPepper, fc23, Homenaway, Jake the Peg, K-Diddy, LAMBWATH ROAD FC, Les Norton, lummy, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Opinion from the Shed, PCollinson1990, Rugby Raider, UllFC, vitch and 265 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,637,9992,56976,2464,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM