|
ccs
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2821
|
Best you can do is to try ringing, but they haven't advertised any numbers to call as far as I can see.
All that is mentioned is to buy them from the KCOM Stadium retail store.
Last edited by ccs
on Sun Sep 24, 2017 3:59 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 3:58 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2004 12:33 am
Posts: 721
|
bonnie wrote:
If you have Paddock seats in the north stand you will still get soaked.
We're reet up near the top mate so should be okay, especially if it's not raining.
|
Hull KR Chairman Neil Hudgell, August 26th, 2014 said..
"In fact, the days of us signing any players from across the river are over. Our fans are loyal, passionate and only interested in one club. Taking players from our nearest rivals doesn't fit in with that brief."
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 4:06 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2004 12:33 am
Posts: 721
|
There are still about 60 or 70 seats all together at the top of the North Stand block B. It would be fantastic if Hull fans could fill that area and make plenty of noise.
Anybody wavering, just get it done.
|
Hull KR Chairman Neil Hudgell, August 26th, 2014 said..
"In fact, the days of us signing any players from across the river are over. Our fans are loyal, passionate and only interested in one club. Taking players from our nearest rivals doesn't fit in with that brief."
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 4:40 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7139
Location: Here there and everywhere
|
number 6 wrote:
cant you ring fc club shop and give your pass number over the phone?
Tried at 8.45am on Saturday morning, hoping to catch someone early. The phone just kept ringing. I then tried at 9.15am, they disconnected the phone, it was a dead line.
Still, I have ticket in the paddock of the north stand. So it's at least our allocation plus 1
|
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 5:59 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 03, 2003 6:33 pm
Posts: 624
Location: Skipton / Sheffield
|
Just bought 3 tickets in the Paddock stand, block AB...Still quite a few seats available so hopefully more fc fans will follow suit!
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:33 am
|
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 130
|
You can buy them over the phone as long as you have your season ticket number. I just got through.
|
"You dirty dog number 10"
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 10:43 am
|
lummy
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Feb 03, 2005 2:56 pm
Posts: 1084
|
I live near Liverpool so just went on Leeds website first thing Saturday and got 3 tickets in the paddock. Can just walk round if we want or have a seat for a change.
I know of other Lancs based Hull fans who have bought from Leeds too.
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:13 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 19, 2003 2:52 pm
Posts: 17845
Location: Packed like sardines, in a tin
|
number 6 wrote:
cant you ring fc club shop and give your pass number over the phone?
Yes you can. Ours were sorted that way, but it was v busy on Sat
|
2005 Challenge Cup
To reconcile respect with practicality, what is the optimum speed for a hearse?
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:29 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2017 12:21 pm
Posts: 35
Location: Kick'n'clap country!
|
Chris28 wrote:
Yes you can. Ours were sorted that way, but it was v busy on Sat
Mine too. Got through on the phone on Saturday morning after the 98th re-dial!
|
"If the human brain were so simple that we could understand it, we would be so simple that we couldn't." - Emerson M. Pugh
|
Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:29 am
|
ccs
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2821
|
Phil Bentham will ref the game.
Child gets the cas match.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, BESTY, C for Cuckoo, Cardiff_05, DGM, Fields of Fire, fosdyke99, Homenaway, jeffers, Marcus's Bicycle, paperboy, Ranjit, Rugby Raider, Soul Boy, Tarquin Fuego, The FC Aces, unknownlegend, Yahoo [Bot], yorksguy1865 and 193 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,637,945
|2,042
|76,246
|4,491
|SET
|