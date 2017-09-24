WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds v Hull FC

Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 3:37 pm
ccs
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2817
Best you can do is to try ringing, but they haven't advertised any numbers to call as far as I can see.
All that is mentioned is to buy them from the KCOM Stadium retail store.
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 3:58 pm
old frightful
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2004 12:33 am
Posts: 721
bonnie wrote:
If you have Paddock seats in the north stand you will still get soaked. :UMB:

We're reet up near the top mate so should be okay, especially if it's not raining.
Hull KR Chairman Neil Hudgell, August 26th, 2014 said..

"In fact, the days of us signing any players from across the river are over. Our fans are loyal, passionate and only interested in one club. Taking players from our nearest rivals doesn't fit in with that brief."
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 4:06 pm
old frightful
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2004 12:33 am
Posts: 721
There are still about 60 or 70 seats all together at the top of the North Stand block B. It would be fantastic if Hull fans could fill that area and make plenty of noise.

Anybody wavering, just get it done. :CLAP: :DANCE:
Hull KR Chairman Neil Hudgell, August 26th, 2014 said..

"In fact, the days of us signing any players from across the river are over. Our fans are loyal, passionate and only interested in one club. Taking players from our nearest rivals doesn't fit in with that brief."
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 4:40 pm
Mild mannered Janitor
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7138
Location: Here there and everywhere
number 6 wrote:
cant you ring fc club shop and give your pass number over the phone?


Tried at 8.45am on Saturday morning, hoping to catch someone early. The phone just kept ringing. I then tried at 9.15am, they disconnected the phone, it was a dead line.

Still, I have ticket in the paddock of the north stand. So it's at least our allocation plus 1 :-)
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 5:59 pm
Steve0
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Jan 03, 2003 6:33 pm
Posts: 624
Location: Skipton / Sheffield
Just bought 3 tickets in the Paddock stand, block AB...Still quite a few seats available so hopefully more fc fans will follow suit!
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:33 am
oooh Gravy!
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 130
You can buy them over the phone as long as you have your season ticket number. I just got through.
"You dirty dog number 10"
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 10:43 am
lummy
Joined: Thu Feb 03, 2005 2:56 pm
Posts: 1084
I live near Liverpool so just went on Leeds website first thing Saturday and got 3 tickets in the paddock. Can just walk round if we want or have a seat for a change.
I know of other Lancs based Hull fans who have bought from Leeds too.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:13 pm
Chris28
100% League Network
Joined: Sun Oct 19, 2003 2:52 pm
Posts: 17845
Location: Packed like sardines, in a tin
number 6 wrote:
cant you ring fc club shop and give your pass number over the phone?

Yes you can. Ours were sorted that way, but it was v busy on Sat
2005 Challenge Cup

To reconcile respect with practicality, what is the optimum speed for a hearse?
