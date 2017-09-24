WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds v Hull FC

Sun Sep 24, 2017 4:50 am
Ordered 10 tickets from the Leeds website yesterday morning, all together in the North Stand near the 40m line Western Terrace side. Didn't fancy the Western Terrace again and with it being a SF we thought we'd go for decent seats under cover. Should be fun sat with the Leeds lot and very sweet if we get our first win at Headingley for 10 years. Even if things don't go our way I can't be any more miserable than the last couple of times I've watched us lose there whilst getting soaked stood at the end. There's still plenty of seats left in the North Stand if anyone wants to help increase the away % in there. Quite surprised by that given there must be several thousand South Stand fans who need somewhere else in the ground to watch the game.
"In fact, the days of us signing any players from across the river are over. Our fans are loyal, passionate and only interested in one club. Taking players from our nearest rivals doesn't fit in with that brief."
Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:22 am
in the local in Pudsey, Leeds last night, not a single Rhino who drinks in there is prepared to part with their cash and go to the match. In fact most are convinced they are going to get beat.
Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:31 am
Same for us, booked on Leeds website and in North Stand, seen quite a few on social media doing the same. Will be an interesting experience!
Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:36 am
Well we'll have to go back in afterwards to gloat won't we!
