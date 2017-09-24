Ordered 10 tickets from the Leeds website yesterday morning, all together in the North Stand near the 40m line Western Terrace side. Didn't fancy the Western Terrace again and with it being a SF we thought we'd go for decent seats under cover. Should be fun sat with the Leeds lot and very sweet if we get our first win at Headingley for 10 years. Even if things don't go our way I can't be any more miserable than the last couple of times I've watched us lose there whilst getting soaked stood at the end. There's still plenty of seats left in the North Stand if anyone wants to help increase the away % in there. Quite surprised by that given there must be several thousand South Stand fans who need somewhere else in the ground to watch the game.