Hopefully we'll be able to field a full strength team next Friday.
We looked full of energy last night and we should be well rested and prepared with a full week's turnaround.
As long as we have 13 men on the field all game, I'm quietly confident of beating Leeds in another semi final and making it to Old Trafford. This Hull team loves knockout rugby!
We looked full of energy last night and we should be well rested and prepared with a full week's turnaround.
As long as we have 13 men on the field all game, I'm quietly confident of beating Leeds in another semi final and making it to Old Trafford. This Hull team loves knockout rugby!