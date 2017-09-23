(Website)

Post a reply 10 posts Page 1 of 1 Rugby Raider

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sun May 02, 2010 3:10 pm

Posts: 800

Location: Playing League on The Close

Hopefully we'll be able to field a full strength team next Friday.



We looked full of energy last night and we should be well rested and prepared with a full week's turnaround.



As long as we have 13 men on the field all game, I'm quietly confident of beating Leeds in another semi final and making it to Old Trafford. This Hull team loves knockout rugby! Cardiff_05 Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Sep 07, 2005 6:39 pm

Posts: 4983

Location: Caerdydd

No changes to yesterday's 17 for me. Connor has earned his spot.



The kicking game of Sneyd, Kelly, Connor and Houghton (with the ghost 40/20) was exceptional last night. If the forwards play as well as they did last night against Leeds, its sets the platform for another good performance. We can do this! PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am

Posts: 741

Cardiff_05 wrote: No changes to yesterday's 17 for me. Connor has earned his spot.



The kicking game of Sneyd, Kelly, Connor and Houghton (with the ghost 40/20) was exceptional last night. If the forwards play as well as they did last night against Leeds, its sets the platform for another good performance. We can do this!

Let's make sure we take our full ticket allocation+, pretty sure we will. Let's make sure we take our full ticket allocation+, pretty sure we will. Mrs Barista

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am

Posts: 25109

Location: West Yorkshire

We have the potential to win this but will need to be at our very best. Headingley hoodoo though. Surely to God we need to win there one day. hull2524

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm

Posts: 4805

only change I might make is griffin for fash, think griffin offers more going forward but fash is a better defender once a black and white always a black and white COYH WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm

Posts: 9707

Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire

Just feel lucky to be able to watch our team in another major semi-final.

We have been fairly spoilt the last couple of years and long may it continue.



12-38pm train booked.

Clayton Hotel booked.



P!ss-up before and after the game, and hopefully, fingers crossed, another to come in Manchester. mosher

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Thu Feb 13, 2003 9:48 am

Posts: 1200

Location: Rodley, West Riding

PCollinson1990 wrote: Let's make sure we take our full ticket allocation+, pretty sure we will.



We will also have quite a few of the Rhino's allocation too, for those of us living outside of Hull, easiest way to get tickets is via the Rhino's website for their end and then go on the Western Terrace. We will also have quite a few of the Rhino's allocation too, for those of us living outside of Hull, easiest way to get tickets is via the Rhino's website for their end and then go on the Western Terrace. Australia bound in February 2018. #COYH #AussieTour2018 Mild mannered Janitor

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm

Posts: 7136

Location: Here there and everywhere

mosher wrote: We will also have quite a few of the Rhino's allocation too, for those of us living outside of Hull, easiest way to get tickets is via the Rhino's website for their end and then go on the Western Terrace.

Got to say, as a season ticket holder for a very long time, it was disappointing that the club cannot offer tickets via online sales or via the phone. I live in west Yorks and had not realistic chance of being at the ground to buy a ticket.



Its not within our control that Leeds are redeveloping their ground, but give all member a chance.



Or, buy in the Leeds seats end. Got to say, as a season ticket holder for a very long time, it was disappointing that the club cannot offer tickets via online sales or via the phone. I live in west Yorks and had not realistic chance of being at the ground to buy a ticket.Its not within our control that Leeds are redeveloping their ground, but give all member a chance.Or, buy in the Leeds seats end. Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0 number 6

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm

Posts: 10502

Mild mannered Janitor wrote:



Its not within our control that Leeds are redeveloping their ground, but give all member a chance.



Or, buy in the Leeds seats end. Got to say, as a season ticket holder for a very long time, it was disappointing that the club cannot offer tickets via online sales or via the phone. I live in west Yorks and had not realistic chance of being at the ground to buy a ticket.Its not within our control that Leeds are redeveloping their ground, but give all member a chance.Or, buy in the Leeds seats end.





cant you ring fc club shop and give your pass number over the phone? cant you ring fc club shop and give your pass number over the phone? Tarquin Fuego

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:23 am

Posts: 2086

Location: United Kingdom

We need to win this or as it stands we're out ! I have lost interest Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], old frightful, Tarquin Fuego and 55 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 10 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,636,650 815 76,243 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 15:00 8s HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE TODAY : 15:00 8s BATLEY v SHEFFIELD TODAY : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v NEWCASTLE TODAY : 15:00 CH1 WHITEHAVEN v YORK TODAY : 15:00 CH1 HUNSLET v LONDONS Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























