mosher wrote: We will also have quite a few of the Rhino's allocation too, for those of us living outside of Hull, easiest way to get tickets is via the Rhino's website for their end and then go on the Western Terrace.

Got to say, as a season ticket holder for a very long time, it was disappointing that the club cannot offer tickets via online sales or via the phone. I live in west Yorks and had not realistic chance of being at the ground to buy a ticket.Its not within our control that Leeds are redeveloping their ground, but give all member a chance.Or, buy in the Leeds seats end.