Leeds v Hull FC
Sat Sep 23, 2017 12:24 pm
Hopefully we'll be able to field a full strength team next Friday.

We looked full of energy last night and we should be well rested and prepared with a full week's turnaround.

As long as we have 13 men on the field all game, I'm quietly confident of beating Leeds in another semi final and making it to Old Trafford. This Hull team loves knockout rugby!
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Sat Sep 23, 2017 12:29 pm
No changes to yesterday's 17 for me. Connor has earned his spot.

The kicking game of Sneyd, Kelly, Connor and Houghton (with the ghost 40/20) was exceptional last night. If the forwards play as well as they did last night against Leeds, its sets the platform for another good performance. We can do this!
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Sat Sep 23, 2017 12:55 pm
Cardiff_05 wrote:
No changes to yesterday's 17 for me. Connor has earned his spot.

The kicking game of Sneyd, Kelly, Connor and Houghton (with the ghost 40/20) was exceptional last night. If the forwards play as well as they did last night against Leeds, its sets the platform for another good performance. We can do this!

Let's make sure we take our full ticket allocation+, pretty sure we will.
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Sat Sep 23, 2017 1:11 pm
We have the potential to win this but will need to be at our very best. Headingley hoodoo though. Surely to God we need to win there one day. :lol:
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Sat Sep 23, 2017 1:33 pm
only change I might make is griffin for fash, think griffin offers more going forward but fash is a better defender
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Sat Sep 23, 2017 1:49 pm
Just feel lucky to be able to watch our team in another major semi-final.
We have been fairly spoilt the last couple of years and long may it continue.

12-38pm train booked.
Clayton Hotel booked.

P!ss-up before and after the game, and hopefully, fingers crossed, another to come in Manchester.
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Sat Sep 23, 2017 2:47 pm
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Let's make sure we take our full ticket allocation+, pretty sure we will.


We will also have quite a few of the Rhino's allocation too, for those of us living outside of Hull, easiest way to get tickets is via the Rhino's website for their end and then go on the Western Terrace.
