Leeds v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 12:24 pm
Rugby Raider
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun May 02, 2010 3:10 pm
Posts: 797
Location: Playing League on The Close
Hopefully we'll be able to field a full strength team next Friday.

We looked full of energy last night and we should be well rested and prepared with a full week's turnaround.

As long as we have 13 men on the field all game, I'm quietly confident of beating Leeds in another semi final and making it to Old Trafford. This Hull team loves knockout rugby!
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 12:29 pm
Cardiff_05
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 07, 2005 6:39 pm
Posts: 4983
Location: Caerdydd
No changes to yesterday's 17 for me. Connor has earned his spot.

The kicking game of Sneyd, Kelly, Connor and Houghton (with the ghost 40/20) was exceptional last night. If the forwards play as well as they did last night against Leeds, its sets the platform for another good performance. We can do this!
Re: Leeds v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 12:55 pm
PCollinson1990
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 741
Cardiff_05 wrote:
No changes to yesterday's 17 for me. Connor has earned his spot.

The kicking game of Sneyd, Kelly, Connor and Houghton (with the ghost 40/20) was exceptional last night. If the forwards play as well as they did last night against Leeds, its sets the platform for another good performance. We can do this!

Let's make sure we take our full ticket allocation+, pretty sure we will.

