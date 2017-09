the artist wrote: well played wakey, been really good this year. should kick on next season. wonder if the guard in superleague is changing again with wigan's well documented money troubles, warrington in a rebuild phase, and leeds about to lose a few more of their golden generation plus the upheaval of ground developments?

Wouldnt go that far but there has certainly been a levelling of the playing field.I think both Wakefield and especially Cas have proved you can be competitive on a lesser budget. You do this by shrewd signing and steady team building. No big name Aussies and no marquee signings.Just hard work and good organisation. If you have that all players have the oppertunity to become good.Both teams are chock full of supposedly 'not good enough' players.Money will always talk but it seems it is possible to shut it up every now and then.