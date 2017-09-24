WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors - 15:15:00

Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:35 pm
Well done Wakey on a fantastic performance to cap a brilliant season.

Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:00 pm
well played wakey, been really good this year. should kick on next season. wonder if the guard in superleague is changing again with wigan's well documented money troubles, warrington in a rebuild phase, and leeds about to lose a few more of their golden generation plus the upheaval of ground developments?
